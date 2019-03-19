Teen Falls to His Death While Climbing 'Free Solo' in Utah Park: 'Something Went Terribly Wrong'

An Iowa family is mourning a 13-year-old boy who died on Sunday after he went climbing on his own during a family trip to Snow Canyon State Park in Utah, reports say.

Elijah Baldwin, of Farragut, Iowa, was visiting the park with his mother and two siblings for a hike on Sunday afternoon when he wandered away from the group and went climbing in the Pioneer Names area, according to ABC News.

“The 13-year-old was in a more advanced area, I would guess,” Regan Wilson, with Utah State Parks, told ABC. “He did make it to the top … on the way down, I think, is where the [difficulty] came.”

Officials said Baldwin likely fell 75 to 100 feet as he climbed down. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

“They could hear him yelling, saying that he needed some help,” Wilson added to ABC.

Baldwin was apparently scaling the rock cliffs without any climbing gear or protective equipment, known as “free solo,” Deseret News reported.

Eugene Swalberg, spokesman for Utah State Parks, described Pioneer Names as a popular climbing area, he told KMA News.

“The young man was free climbing,” Swalberg began. “Something went terribly wrong — this young man fell, and then had injuries, and he died from those injuries suffered in the fall.”

Baldwin was a seventh grader at Shenandoah Middle School and officials said grief counselors would be available to speak with students and staff, according to KMA News.

Wilson told ABC News that Baldwin loved climbing and the family planned to visit Zion National Park after Snow Canyon. Utah State Park officials expressed their condolences to the family in a statement.

“Our sympathy’s go out to his family at this very difficult time,” the statement reads. “Utah State Parks encourages visitors of all ages and abilities to enjoy the wonderful natural environment present in our parks. We also encourage them to take necessary precautions and to be familiar with their surroundings to help ensure a safe and enjoyable outing.”