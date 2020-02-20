Elderly Hiker, 76, Who Went Missing on Northern Calif. Trail for Over 24 Hours Found Alive: Police

Image zoom Robert Bennett Marin County Sheriff’s Office

An elderly man who disappeared earlier this week while hiking on a Northern California trail has been found, authorities confirmed.

Robert Bennett was reported missing to officials on Monday shortly after he was last spotted walking toward Valley Stone Trail Head around 1:30 p.m., according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Department.

By Monday evening, officers with the Marin County Sheriff’s Department said they were continuing search efforts but had not come across any signs of the 76-year-old.

“Operations meeting for the Big Rock Ridge search for Robert Bennett as we head into the evening hours,” the department wrote. “We anticipate working through the night trying to find Robert. We’ve requested additional searchers and K9 teams to assist in this search.”

Officials also shared more photos of Bennett in hopes that someone might recognize the 76-year-old man and notify the department of his whereabouts.

Additional photographs of Robert Bennett who we are searching for near Big Rock Ridge in Marinwood. If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact us at (415)479-2311. pic.twitter.com/UEAHKU7jKq — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 19, 2020

RELATED: Missing Hiker Found After Being Lost for 4 Days in Remote Area of Eastern California

Late Tuesday night, the Marin County Sheriff’s Department announced that Bennett had finally been found — thanks to help of their police dogs.

“We’ve located Robert Bennett alive and are working on extracting him with assistance of @sonomasheriff Henry 1,” they wrote. “No update on condition at this time.”

A few hours later, officials said they had transported Bennett to a local hospital, where he was reunited with his family.

RELATED VIDEO: Hiker Lost in Montana Wilderness for Six Days Found Alive with Her Dog

“His condition is unknown at this time,” the department noted. “He was located by K9 Luna, with the assistance of K9 Zinka after an extensive search effort this evening. Thank you to all the agencies who assisted.”

At this time, it is unclear what happened that caused Bennett to disappear for so long and what, if any, injuries he sustained.

A spokesperson for the Marin County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.