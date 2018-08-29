Cuteness Overload! 8 Kentucky Police Officers from the Same Department Pose with Their Newborns

Eight police officers from the same department in Kentucky have more than just their jobs in common — they are all parents of newborns.

Seven dads and one mom from the Erlanger Police Department all had children within the past year, and they decided to share a photo of all of them together.

“We are all like, ‘Oh, I am having a kid,’ then we are like, ‘So am I.’ ‘So am I.’ A couple months later, ‘So am I.’ Then you start looking at it and say, ‘(The) schedule is going to be an issue,'” Officer Ryan Atchley told WLWT.

And while the officers were all smiles for the photo, Justin Auton, admits that he only sleeps around three hours a night on average.

“I do cook a lot. I do all the wife’s meals for the whole week, the kids, I do all of that. I make birthday cake, stuff like that. Even though I don’t eat cakes,” he told WLWT.

The photo shoot was an adorable attempt to upstage the Glenpool Fire Department Department, who posed with seven newborns in May.

“Hey Glenpool Fire Department. I guess there’s something in the water here in Erlanger KY too!” they wrote in the Facebook post.”

In just a little over a year, seven firefighters from their department had babies. To celebrate, they took a sweet group shot.

“It’s crazy how it all happened, but we are a really tight fire family, so it was a blessing in disguise for us,” Sarah Hutchinson, wife of Glenpool firefighter Dustin Hutchinson, a 10-year vet of the department, told PEOPLE at the time. “We never thought we would get this attention!”