8 People Survive Tornado Inside Restaurant's Walk-In Cooler: 'We Are Grieving, But We Are Alive'

"I just hollered 'cooler!' And my husband opened the cooler door and started shoving us in," Tracy Harden said of riding out a storm at Chuck's Dairy Barn in Rolling Fork, Mississippi

By
Published on March 27, 2023 03:53 PM

Eight people survived a tornado that ripped through Mississippi last week by hiding in a walk-in refrigerator inside a local restaurant.

The twister — part of severe weather that killed more than 20 people when it moved through the area on Friday — came bearing down on Chuck's Dairy Bar in Rolling Fork just after 8 p.m., owner Tracy Harden told FOX Weather.

Tracy said she received messages from both her mother and sister warning her of a tornado shortly before an employee at the restaurant rushed to her with the same news, according to USA Today and Good Morning America.

Then, the lights flickered.

"I just hollered 'cooler!' And my husband opened the cooler door and started shoving us in," Tracy told GMA.

Once inside, Tracy's husband "lost control of the door" as wind whipped around them and he tried to close it, per the report.

"Just before it shut, he looked up and he said, 'I see the sky,' so that let us know that this was way worse than anything we could have imagined," she told GMA. "And the roof was gone."

Barbara Pinkins, an employee at the restaurant, said she could hear the ceiling falling around them as they waited out the storm, per the report.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When the storm subsided, a customer helped clear debris away from the cooler's door so those who sheltered inside could get out, USA Today and FOX Weather reported.

The refrigerator was the only part of the restaurant left standing after Friday's tornado.

"We stepped out to the back of the building … we stepped out through what would have been the back door, and our vehicles were totaled," Tracy told FOX Weather.

"But then when we looked up, we just saw what used to be two motel buildings and 35 or more trailer houses are all gone, and they were all flattened," she added.

Tracy and her husband have owned Chuck's Dairy Barn for 16 years, per the reports. She said many of the town's few thousand residents enjoyed meeting up there.

"I care so much for my town, and our business is the place to go, not just to eat, but to be loved on and be comforted during anything," Tracy told USA Today.

Now, she and others that were in the path of Friday's tornado are picking up the pieces.

"We are okay," she told GMA. "I feel like I've said that a million times, but we are hurting, we are grieving, but we are alive so we are okay."

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rogelio Solis/AP/Shutterstock (13845382b) Law-enforcement officers climb through debris on a diner looking for survivors early in Rolling Fork, Miss. No one was found. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states Severe Weather Mississippi, Rolling Fork, United States - 25 Mar 2023
At Least 23 Dead, Dozens of Others Injured After Tornadoes Hit Mississippi: 'Loss Will Be Felt'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rogelio Solis/AP/Shutterstock (13845382b) Law-enforcement officers climb through debris on a diner looking for survivors early in Rolling Fork, Miss. No one was found. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states Severe Weather Mississippi, Rolling Fork, United States - 25 Mar 2023
Mississippi Couple Took Shelter in a Car Wash During Deadly Tornado: 'Everything was Flying'
William Barnes talks about the damage to his property on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Silver City, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg)
Mississippi Man 'Starting Over from Scratch' After Tornado Levels New Home: 'Grateful to Be Alive'
Mississippi tornado destruction Storm Chaser. Credit Jonny Gabel
Storm Chaser Volunteers to Build House for Mississippi Family He Rescued: 'Kind of a Miracle'
Donations to this fund will go directly to the family of Ethan Herndon and his baby daughter Riley Herndon who lost their lives on March 24th when a tornado destroyed their home in Wren, Mississippi.
Mississippi Dad and Daughter, 1, Killed After Tornado Destroyed Home, Family Hospitalized: 'Shattered'
barbie bassett
Mississippi News Anchor Hasn't Been On the Air Since Quoting Snoop Dogg During Broadcast
Chuck and Charley Morris, Father and Son Vanish While Kayaking on Spring Break Trip in Arkansas
Wife Speaks Out After Husband and Son Disappeared While Kayaking on Spring Break Trip: 'They Died Together'
Winn-Dixie facade has fallen down due to a tornado in Gretna, La., in Jefferson Parish neighboring New Orleans, . No one was injured at the store Winter Weather Louisiana, Gretna, United States - 14 Dec 2022
At Least 3 Dead, Dozens Injured as Tornadoes Rip Across Southern States: 'We Just Kept Praying'
Woman’s dashcam Video Captures Moment She Was Trapped Inside Tornado
Texas Grandmother's Close Encounter with Tornado Captured in Dashcam Video: 'It Was Terrifying'
daughter kidney donor. https://www.gofundme.com/f/v7xqtw-medical-bills. Gofundme
Mo. Woman, 25, Secretly Donates Kidney to Her Father, 60, Who Told Her Not To: 'I Was in Shock'
Damaged home is seen in the aftermath of severe weather, near Prattville, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South Severe Weather Tornado, Prattville, United States - 12 Jan 2023
At Least 6 People Dead Due to Severe Storms and Tornadoes in Alabama
Buffalo mom details being stranded overnight at Target with 2 kids during historic blizzard
Buffalo Mom Calls Target Employees 'Life Savers' for Sheltering Her Family During Blizzard
January 2, 2023, Sacramento County, California, USA: Flooded homes are seen in Point Pleasant, California, on Monday, as an evacuation order for residents in Point Pleasant and a shelter-in-place order for those in Wilton remained in effect. A historic atmospheric river dumped a deluge of rain across Northern California in the final days of 2022. The Cosumnes River swelled to its highest level ever in history on Sunday and parts of Sacramento County flooded.
2-Year-Old Boy Killed After Redwood Tree Falls on Home During Powerful Storm in California
Tornado deaths
2 Deaths Reported in Latest Tornadoes to Ravage the South
California sinkhole
Mom and Daughter Saved in Dramatic Rescue After Sinkhole Swallows 2 Cars in Storm-Battered California
Malibu California January 10, 2023-A boulder crashed on top of a parked car along P.C.H. in Malibu Tuesday after a storm passed through.
Calif. Man Gets Call and Walks Away from Car Minutes Before Boulder Crushes It: 'Saved My Life'