Eiffel Tower Evacuated After Police Receive Bomb Threat

The Eiffel Tower was briefly evacuated on Wednesday morning after someone called in a bomb threat to the popular Paris tourist attraction, according to reports.

An anonymous caller phoned police and claimed that a bomb had been placed somewhere inside the tower, the Associated Press reported.

All visitors were subsequently evacuated as a precautionary measure, a spokesperson for the company that runs the tower told The New York Times.

The surrounding area, including the streets below and a nearby bridge, were blockaded by police for about two hours, the AP reported.

An officer at the scene told the outlet that police did not find any signs of a bomb.

The Eiffel Tower reopened to the public in late June after spending three months closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.