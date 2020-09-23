Eiffel Tower Evacuated After Police Receive Bomb Threat
The Eiffel Tower was briefly evacuated on Wednesday morning after someone called in a bomb threat to the popular Paris tourist attraction, according to reports.
An anonymous caller phoned police and claimed that a bomb had been placed somewhere inside the tower, the Associated Press reported.
All visitors were subsequently evacuated as a precautionary measure, a spokesperson for the company that runs the tower told The New York Times.
The surrounding area, including the streets below and a nearby bridge, were blockaded by police for about two hours, the AP reported.
An officer at the scene told the outlet that police did not find any signs of a bomb.
The Eiffel Tower reopened to the public in late June after spending three months closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.
It was built in 1889 for the World’s Fair, and now receives more than 6 million visitors each year, according to its website.