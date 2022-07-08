Eid al-Adha is recognized as one of Islam's most important holidays

Everything to Know About Eid al-Adha, Islam's 'Festival of Sacrifice'

Cattle for slaughter before Eid. There is a text written on one of them which says "Happy Eid".

Eid al-Adha is almost here.

Translating to the "Festival of Sacrifice," the holiday is regarded as one of the two biggest holy days observed by Muslims — the other being Eid al-Fitr, meaning "Festival of Breaking the Fast."

Between the two key Eids ("Festivals") in Islam, al-Adha is considered the holier. While Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, Eid al-Adha signifies the completion of the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.

Hajj is among the Five Pillars that make up the core of Islam, in addition to the profession of faith (Shahada), prayer five times a day (Salat), giving alms to charity (Zakat), and fasting (Sawm).

Eid al-Adha is celebrated by millions of Muslims around the world and typically lasts three to four days. It commences on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th lunar month on the Muslim calendar.

The holy day commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ismail, per Allah's order. Ibrahim is recognized as Abraham in Christianity and Judaism.

From when Eid al-Adha takes place to how the holiday is observed, here's everything to know about Islam's Festival of Sacrifice.

When is Eid al-Adha in 2022?

Jama Masjid during Eid-al-Adha 2014 Credit: Getty

In accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha starts on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Muslim calendar. This year, it will begin at sundown on July 9 and end on July 10.

Who celebrates Eid al-Adha?

Muslims pray to mark Eid al-Adha on street in Mumbai Muslims pray to mark Eid al-Adha on a street in Mumbai Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid-al-Adha, marking the end of the haj, by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command Credit: Getty

Eid al-Adha is an Islamic holiday celebrated by Muslims all over the world.

What is the story behind Eid al-Adha?

Cattle for slaughter before Eid. There is a text written on one of them which says "Happy Eid". Credit: Getty

Eid al-Adha means "Festival of Sacrifice" in Arabic. It is celebrated in honor of Prophet Ibrahim's loyalty to Allah.

As told in the Quran, Ibrahim dreamt he was ordered by Allah to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael). Despite Satan's temptation to not follow through on the act, Ibrahim showed obedience to Allah.

Just as Ibrahim was about to execute his son, Allah sent him the Angel Jibreel (Gabriel) with a ram, insisting that he kill that instead. This was a reward for Ibrahim's loyalty to Allah.

How is Eid al-Adha observed?

Girl displaying her Mehndi (henna) on occasion of Islamic festival of Eid-ul-Azha, celebrated after Hajj at Makkah Sharif. Credit: Getty

Paying homage to Prophet Ibrahim, Eid al-Adha is celebrated similarly to the story in the Quran. Since it takes place after the Hajj, Muslims take a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia at the start of Eid al-Adha.

When the holiday begins, they gather at a mosque for special prayer before gathering with family for a feast-filled festival. A communal prayer (ṣalāt) happens the night before, at sundown.