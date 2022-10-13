A mystery man is trimming trees late at night in a Texas neighborhood — and not everybody is a fan.

The stealthy pruner, nicknamed "Edward Scissorhands" by neighbors, has been caught on several home surveillance cameras in Fort Worth, according to CBS News DFW. The outlet reported the man is usually seen around 3 a.m. accompanied by a dog.

"I was talking to my wife Emily and I was like, 'Hey, we had a storm last night,' and she was like, 'Oh no, that's Edward Scissorhands,'" Jerry Balkenbush told the outlet.

Part of the issue is that the man can take too much off the trees, which residents in the neighborhood are liable for.

"Sometimes he'll just take a little bit, but then in other people's trees he'll take massive gobs," Ashley Thomann told the outlet. "If something happens to the tree, everybody is paying hundreds of dollars per tree to replace them."

Plus, it's a safety issue.

"We also don't want someone to get hurt," the neighbor added.

Although the man's identity remains unknown, the outlet reported that some people have filled out police reports.

"We really just want him to stop doing this," Danny Thomann told the outlet.