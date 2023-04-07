Every Store That Will Be Open and Closed on Easter This Year

Read on to make sure that you're shopping instead of store-hopping this Easter.

To ensure a ham will be on the dinner table and a woven basket will be filled with goodies, we've put together a comprehensive guide of which stores will be open and closed on April 9 this year — because the only things you should be hunting down this Sunday are colorful, plastic eggs in a field.

No matter how prepared you think you might be ahead of the holiday, last-minute runs to the store are inevitable. And while shoppers will be happy to find that a select number of retailers, grocery stores and restaurants will be open on Sunday, some will be closed in observance of Easter.

However, store openings and closures may vary depending on location, so be sure to check store hours of operations in your area to guarantee the trip's worthwhile.

Keep scrolling for which stores are open and closed on Easter Sunday this year.

Confirmed stores that will be open on Easter Sunday 2023:

BJ's Wholesale Club : open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here)

: open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here) CVS: pharmacy open 24 hours and vary for non-pharmacy needs (confirm your local store hours here)

pharmacy open 24 hours and vary for non-pharmacy needs (confirm your local store hours here) Dollar General: open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here)

open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here) Home Depot: open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here)

open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here) PetSmart: open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here)

open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here) Rite-Aid: pharmacy open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and non-pharmacy needs open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here)

pharmacy open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and non-pharmacy needs open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here) Stop & Shop: open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here)

open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here) Trader Joe's: open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here)

open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here) Walgreens: open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here)

open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here) Walmart: open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here)

open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here) Wegmans: open 7 a.m. to midnight and pharmacy open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here)

open 7 a.m. to midnight and pharmacy open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here) Whole Foods: open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here)

open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (confirm your local store hours here) 7-Eleven: most locations will be open (confirm your local store hours here)

Confirmed stores that will be closed on Easter Sunday 2023: