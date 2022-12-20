6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern California: At Least 2 Hurt, Over 70,000 Without Power

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook Northern California early Tuesday, leaving tens of thousands without power and at least two people injured.

The quake struck the Eureka area just after 2:30 a.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It marked the strongest earthquake California had seen in years, USA Today reported.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said at least two people were injured, reported NBC News. One person broke their hip and another had a head injury, per the outlet.

Both individuals are expected to recover, a sheriff's official told the Associated Press. As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been no reports of death.

California earthquake. USGS

Sgt. Caleb Carsey with the California Highway Patrol in Humboldt County described the earthquake as "pretty violent," noting there's been extensive damage to roads and homes in Rio Dell, Fortuna, Ferndale and Scotia in the Eel River Valley, according to The Los Angeles Times.

One local resident told The New York Times that although he had been through other eqarthqaukes, he'd "never felt one that hard."

The "earth was just slamming up and down," Joe Filyau, 59, told the newspaper. "Everything in the house is just everywhere."

As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 72,000 people are without power in Humboldt County, according to Poweroutage.us.

"Power is out across the county," Humboldt County Offices of Emergency Services tweeted early Tuesday morning, adding in a follow-up message that residents should be prepared for aftershocks.

Following the quake, there have been up to 80 smaller aftershocks, California Governor's Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci said, per CNN.

Officials in Humboldt County are also advising residents to "check gas and water lines for damages or leaks" and to "exercise caution if traveling.

Out of caution, a portion of the historic Fernbridge in Ferndale was closed for inspection due to "possible seismic damage," the California Department of Transportation shared on social media.

According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, there's no threat of tsunami.

Just days earlier, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area early Saturday morning, according to NBC affiliate KCRA-TV.