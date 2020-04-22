Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Shakes Southern California on Earth Day

Image zoom Getty

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck southern Los Angeles Wednesday, causing light tremors in the early hours of Earth Day.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake rattled an area near Windsor Hills and Baldwin Hills at 12:03 a.m. local time, with minimal shaking felt across the Los Angeles Basin.

The Los Angeles International Airport tweeted that the earthquake was felt but no damage or injuries were reported.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the epicenter of the tremor fell about a half a mile southeast of Slauson and La Brea avenues.

Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted early Wednesday that the L.A. Fire Department had been “activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages.”

“City teams will continue to monitor,” he added.

The earthquake occurred in the first few minutes of the world’s celebration of Earth Day.

The day marks the start of the environmental movement in 1970, and for the past 50 years has resulted in policy change and a greater awareness of the environment.

Many people on social media found it ironic that the tremor took place during the environmental holiday.

“You’re telling me the earthquake busted in mere minutes after it becoming earth day?? An icon,” Chrissy Teigen wrote.

Music producer Scott Vener added, “Of course we have an Earthquake 5 mins into Earth Day. You think she aint got a message for us!

Another user said, “Of course 2020 is the year that we have an earth day earthquake. Why not add that to the list #laearthquake.”