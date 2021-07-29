8.2 Magnitude Earthquake Off Alaskan Coast Is 'Strongest' in Nearly 60 Years, Officials Say

The event Wednesday night triggered tsunami warnings for the area, which have since been suspended

A line of cars evacuates the Homer Spit in Homer, Alaska, on July 28, 2021, after a tsunami warning was issued following a magnitude 8.2 earthquake.

A massive earthquake off the coast of Alaska Wednesday night had locals evacuating due to tsunami warnings, which have since been lifted.

According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, a magnitude 8.2 earthquake was registered 65 miles south of Perryville at about 10:15 p.m. local time, and it was "felt throughout the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak."

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center announced at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday that all tsunami warnings for the area were canceled. The center added, "Remember, strong and unusual currents may continue for several hours. If you have damage, please report it to your local officials. Stay safe, get some rest, and we'll keep the watch for you. Good night."

While the tsunami warning was in effect, the Kodiak Police Department had urged citizens to "evacuate to high ground" and said the community's high school was "open as an evacuation location."

Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson told CNN, "This was the strongest earthquake since 1964 and our third evacuation in 18 months. But we are all good and grateful now."

Paul Barker, principal of a school in King Cove, Alaska, told Anchorage Daily News that 300 to 400 people took shelter at the school, sharing photos on his social media of the gym full of people.