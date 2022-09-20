Earthquake in Mexico Is the Third to Happen on the Same Date: 'It Seems Like a Curse'

At least two people have died in Mexico after the quake, which happened on Sept. 19 — the same day previous quakes happened in both 1985 and 2017

By
Published on September 20, 2022 02:18 PM
A group of people panic outside the Rebsamen School in Mexico City, during the 7.4 magnitude earthquake with epicentre in Michoacán, on September 19, 2022, in Mexico City.
Photo: Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Mexico City was hit with a major 7.6 magnitude earthquake on Monday, leaving at least two people dead and causing destruction across the country's Capitol city.

The earthquake came on the same day of that two previous tremors had hit the city, one in 1985 and another in 2017.

"It seems like a curse," Isa Montes, a 34-year-old resident of the city's central Roma neighborhood, told Reuters, Ernesto Lanzetta — a business owner in the Cuauhtemoc borough of the city — telling the outlet, "It's this date. There's something about the 19th. The 19th is a day to be feared."

Photos of the devastation show buildings collapsed and streets closed off. Areas of the city also experienced power outages, while several hospitals experienced damages.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims, but said both died in the Pacific port of Manzanillo, according to Reuters. One of the deceased was crushed when a department store facade fell atop them, while another was discovered at a mall, where the roof collapsed into the first floor gym.

mexico
Rafael Cruz/Anadolu Agency via Getty

On Tuesday, president Andrés Manuel López Obrador held a live conference, which he shared on Twitter, concerning the tragedy.

"We're going to start compiling information and hope with all our hearts that nothing serious has happened," Obrador said in part, per AOL.

"It started slowly and then was really strong and continued and continued until it started to relent," Carla Cárdenas, a resident of Coalcoman told WHIO-TV.

The 16-year-old was in a hotel with family and added, "In the hotel, the roof of the parking area boomed and fell to the ground, and there are cracks in the walls on the second floor," she said.

Monday's earthquake struck just after 1 p.m. in Colima, about 400 miles west of Mexico City.

Alarms went off in the city, as well in Puerto Vallarta, located about 200 miles south of the Colima, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, the quake was so strong that a tsunami warning for coastal areas was issued afterwards.

"Seas given as significant wave height, which is the average height of the highest 1/3 of the waves. Individual waves may be more than twice the significant wave height," their official post noted.

Resident walks through a street cordoned off amid debris from the previous day's earthquake in Coalcoman, Michoacan state, Mexico,
Armando Solis/AP/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for the significance of Sept. 19, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) noted that there was no scientific explanation for three major earthquakes happening on the same date in history.

"This is a coincidence," U.S. Geological Survey seismologist Paul Earle told WHIO-TV. "There's no physical reason or statistical bias toward earthquakes in any given month in Mexico."

Mexico is one of the most active seismic regions in the world, the country sitting upon three large tectonic plates.

"We knew we'd get this question as soon as it happened," Earle added. "Sometimes there are just coincidences."

Both previous earthquakes wreaked massive demonstration. In 1985, 5,000 of people were killed from the natural disaster, while 350 people perished due to the 2017 earthquake.

Related Articles
This photograph taken on June 22, 2022 and received as a courtesy of the Afghan government-run Bakhtar News Agency shows soldiers and Afghan Red Crescent Society officials near a helicopter at an earthquake hit area in Afghanistan's Gayan district
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills 1,000 People and Injures at Least 1,500 Others Near Pakistan
Aftermath of a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Acapulco
7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexico, Killing At Least One Person
Croatia earthquake
12-Year-Old Girl Dead After Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Croatia
Workers leave the building of the Lonja del Comercio (Commerce Market) building after a quake in Havana on January 28, 2020
7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Caribbean Sea Between Jamaica and Cuba, Felt as Far as Florida
5.8 Earthquake
Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Rumbles Off Coast of Northern California
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
A rescuer walks past a collapsed building after an earthquake at Yuli Township in Hualien county, eastern Taiwan on September 18, 2022
1 Dead, Others Injured After 6.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan and Triggers a Tsunami Warning
Rescuers search for the injured people after the earthquake in Luding county, Ganzi prefecture, Sichuan Province, China, 06 September 2022. A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit China's southwest Sichuan province on 05 September. According to state media, the death toll has risen to at least 65 people, with more than 10 people missing and 200 injured. The strongest earthquake in the region since 2017 triggered landslides and shook the provincial capital Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are already under a COVID-19 lockdown. Chinese rescue teams saved 15 people while still trying to evacuate 1000 villagers from the epicenter in Luding that got isolated by the landslide. Rescue operation after earthquake in China's Sichuan Province
At Least 65 Dead in China After Earthquake amid Heat Wave, COVID Lockdown: Reports
roe v. wade
Americans Look to Mexico for Abortion Services After 'Roe v. Wade' Is Overturned
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Shark fin above water
2 People Bitten by Sharks on Same Day in Myrtle Beach, Including Woman Who Was with Her Grandson
Lava erupts and flows at the scene of the newly erupted volcano at Grindavik, Iceland on August 3, 2022. - A volcano erupted on August 3, 2022 in Iceland in a fissure near Reykjavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said as lava could be seen spewing out of the ground in live images on local media. The eruption was some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Reykjavik, near the site of the Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano that erupted for six months in March-September 2021, mesmerising tourists and spectators who flocked to the scene.
Volcano Erupts in Iceland Near Capital Following Series of Earthquakes
In this handout photo provided by the Bureau of Fire Protection, rescuers try to pull out a trapped resident from under a collapsed structure after a strong earthquake struck La Trinidad, Benguet province, northern Philippines on Wednesday July 27, 2022. A strong earthquake left some people dead and injured dozens in the northern Philippines on Wednesday, where the temblor set off small landslides and damaged buildings and churches and prompted terrified crowds and hospital patients in the capital to rush outdoors.
At Least 5 Dead After 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Philippines: 'Thought the Ground Would Open Up'
People work to rescue 10 trapped miners, in the municipality of Sabinas, Mexico, 04 August 2022. The Mexican government confirmed that there are 10 trapped miners and five injured who managed to get out after a collapse in a coal mine in the municipality of Sabinas, in the state of Coahuila, in the north of the country.
10 Miners Trapped Inside Flooded Coal Mine in Mexico After Collapse
Aiden Nevarez
College Freshman, 18, Dies from Accidental Fall Hours After Arriving in Mexico for Spring Break
Soldier stands guard by a cargo truck at the Attorney Generals Office after it was intercepted carrying migrants on the highway, in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico, . About 500 migrants were riding in two cargo trucks when they were stopped and detained by the Criminal Investigation Agency and the National Immigration Institute, according to those two organizations Migrants, Coatzacoalcos, Mexico - 19 Nov 2021
At Least 94 Migrants Escape 'Suffocating' Truck Abandoned on Mexico Highway