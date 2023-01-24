Earth's Core Spinning in Opposite Direction May Lead to Slightly Shorter Days, Scientists Found

Research published in the journal Nature Geoscience said Earth's core nearly stopped rotating around 2009, before turning in the opposite direction

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 03:28 PM
Sunrise and shadow on the earth in space with star in universe. World realistic atmosphere 3D volumetric clouds texture surface. Elements of this image are furnished by NASA https://visibleearth.nasa.gov/images/57730/the-blue-marble-land-surface-ocean-color-and-sea-ice/82679l , 3DRender for design content
Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Earth's core may have slowed its rotation before completely switching directions around more than a decade ago, scientists suggested in a new study.

In a report published in Nature Geoscience this week, seismologists Xiaodong Song and Yi Yang of Peking University in China said that the Earth's iron core slowed its rotation in 2009. It briefly fell in sync with the planet's overall rotation during this time.

Then, the seismologists say, the core "turned in an opposite direction," per CBS News.

"We believe the inner core rotates, relative to the Earth's surface, back and forth, like a swing," they told AFP.

"One cycle of the swing is about seven decades," the team explained, meaning that the core would switch direction about every 35 years.

The change in the rotation would shorten the length of the day by a fraction of a millisecond over 12 months, the study suggested, as noted by the Wall Street Journal.

Cross section of the varying layers of the earth - ALL design on this image is created from scratch by Yuri Arcurs' team of professionals for this particular photo shoothttp://195.154.178.81/DATA/i_collage/pi/shoots/783432.jpg
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Earth's core is surrounded by a fluid outer core of molten iron and nickel that is 1,500 miles thick. It is located roughly 3,100 miles below the surface and is believed to produce the magnetic field surrounding the planet.

The researchers estimated that the core also changed directions sometime in the 1970s and could switch again in the 2040s, AFP reported.

They also believe all of Earth's layers are physically linked to each other.

"We hope our study can motivate some researchers to build and test models which treat the whole Earth as an integrated dynamic system," they said, according to CBS News.

During their study, the team analyzed seismic waves from earthquakes over the last six decades, per Phys.org.

RELATED VIDEO: The Year's Most Historic Moments in Space Exploration

John Vidale, a University of Southern California seismologist, told AFP that there's doubt around the team's findings. He explained that other research suggests the inner core changes direction every six years.

"This is a very careful study by excellent scientists putting in a lot of data," he told the outlet. "None of the models explain all the data very well, in my opinion."

Related Articles
Asteroid Discovered Hiding in Sun's Glare Could Be a 'Planet Killer' for Earth — But Not Anytime Soon
Asteroid Discovered Hiding in Sun's Glare Could Be a 'Planet Killer' for Earth — But Not Anytime Soon
Thwaites Glacier Jeremy Harbeck/OIB/NASA
'Doomsday Glacier' in Antarctica Could Melt Faster Than Anticipated, Researchers Say
Dinosaurs with a meteor
Scientists May Have Found Pieces of the Asteroid That Caused the Extinction of the Dinosaurs: Report
underwater turtle
Marine Life Could Experience 'Mass Extinction' if Humans Don't Take 'Rapid Action' Against Climate Crisis
Best Curling Irons
The 21 Best Curling Irons of 2023
Best Luxury Gifts
Shop the 47 Best Luxurious Gifts of 2023, Including Meghan Markle’s Go-To Handbag
Dinosaurs with a meteor
Asteroid That Led to Dinosaur Extinction Hit at 'Deadliest Possible' Angle, Researchers Say
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Western Greenland Hit By Unseasonably Warm Weather
Greenland's Ice Sheet Has Melted Past 'The Point of No Return' Due to Climate Change, Study Says
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART
NASA Launches DART Mission to Collide with Asteroid: 'Turning Science Fiction into Science Fact'
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
The Foo Fighters Reopen Madison Square Garden
Foo Fighters Share Emotional Post on 'Going Forward' Without Taylor Hawkins: 'He'll Be There in Spirit'
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Brad Pitt Debuts New, Shorter Haircut at Golden Globes 2023 
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings