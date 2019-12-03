Dwayne Johnson's #SmolderForGood Raises Nearly $20,000 for Make-A-Wish: 'Help Create Real Joy'

Dwanta Claus is coming to town this year with a bag full of surprises for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — or as he’s known this holiday season, Dwanta Claus — is embracing all things merry and bright this Giving Tuesday with a special Facebook fundraiser for one of his favorite organizations.

“Your good buddy Dwanta Claus is back to remind everyone this holiday season that it’s important we all give back however we can and have a little fun together along the way,” Johnson, 47, tells PEOPLE.

The Jumanji: The Next Level star’s fundraiser for Make-A-Wish has so far raised $17,590 across seven days as it approaches his goal of $25,000.

Of course, no Johnson project is complete without his signature humor, so this year, the star is encouraging all who donate to #SmolderForGood by sharing their “best Jumanji-style smolder expression” in photos shared to the Facebook fundraising page.

Johnson even showed off his best face in a video, and soon, everyone from toddlers and their parents to pet bunny rabbits got in on the fun, too.

“I’ve had the privilege of granting wishes and working with Make-A-Wish throughout my career, meeting the kids and their families that benefit from their incredible work,” he says. “The #SmolderForGood challenge will bring the laughs but also help create real joy for some great kids.”

Make-A-Wish is near and dear to the heart of PEOPLE’s one-time Sexiest Man Alive, and Johnson even revealed last year that his father Rocky was one of the first wish-granters for the foundation’s New Jersey chapter.

In his years of involvement, Johnson has snacked on Rice Krispies with a 13-year-old boy and passed out personalized video game systems to three children for Christmas. He even sang to a young boy and girl (even though the boy did his best to ignore him).

Meanwhile, Facebook is matching donations on Giving Tuesday of up to $7 million on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a cap of $100,000 per nonprofit.

Other stars who are also flexing their charitable muscles are Ian Somerhalder and Mike Rowe, who both organized Facebook fundraisers for their own organizations.