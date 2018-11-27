Dutch Carpenter Who Built Life-Size Replica of Noah's Ark Wants to Sail It to Israel

Johan Huibers has a goal of biblical proportions: He wants to take his massive re-creation of Noah’s Ark to Israel.

The Dutch architect finished building a full-scale version of Noah’s Ark — a 427-feet-long, 95-feet-wide, 75-feet-high design inspired by the ark’s description in the book of Genesis — in 2012, the Associated Press reported at the time.

He started the project, which he worked on with seven people, in 2008, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency and Ark of Noah Foundation’s website.

The ark has remained in Holland, despite Huibers’ initial aim to take it to Israel after he finished it. His website notes that he wanted to take it to Brazil for the 2016 Summer Olympics, a trip that did not ultimately happen.

Years later, he again hopes to sail the ark — a difficult task since it does not have a motor and must be moved by tugboats. “My preferred destination for the ark is Israel,” Huibers told JTA.

The Ark of Noah Foundation did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Johan Huibers

“It may sound scary, but I believe everything written in this book [the Bible], cover to cover,” Huibers, who is Christian, said to the outlet. “This is a copy of God’s ship. It only makes sense to take it to God’s land.”

Huibers feels an affinity for his ark’s destination. “I love the land, I love the country, I love the people,” he continued. “They don’t obey, they do what they want, they drive like mad, shove while waiting in line and don’t listen to anyone. Just like me.”

The ark is intended “to show people that God exists.” Huibers explained to JTA, “I wanted children to come here and feel the texture of the wood, see the nails and see that what is written in the book is true.”