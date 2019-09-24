Mom Warns of Aerosol Can Dangers After Dry Shampoo Explodes Through Hot Car, Lands 50 Feet Away

Image zoom

A Missouri mom is reminding others to keep aerosol cans out of their cars after soaring temperatures caused her daughter’s dry shampoo bottle to catapult through her car’s sunroof.

Christine Debrecht shared shocking images via Facebook to show the aftermath of the incident, in which the bottle blasted though a closed console, shattered the sunroof and landed about 50 feet away.

“I really feel like I need to spread the word about this and hopefully prevent others from experiencing this damage or even injury,” she wrote. “It was hot yesterday and the can exploded. It blew the console cover off its hinges, shot through the sunroof, and went high enough in the air that it landed about 50 feet away.”

Debrecht told local NBC affiliate KSDK that she and her daughter initially had no clue what caused the damaged sunroof, and thought maybe something had fallen down from the sky.

She said it took them between 10 and 15 minutes to figure out what had actually happened.

Image zoom

RELATED: Lawsuit Claims ‘Defective’ PAM Cans Are Exploding—But Company Says They’re ‘100-Percent Safe’

The can that exploded was the Equate Beauty Tea Tree Dry Shampoo, which has warnings on its label that the container may explode if heated, and that it should be kept at temperatures below 120 °F.

RELATED VIDEO: Battery-Operated Headphones Explode in Passenger’s Face Mid-Flight

“I just want to remind you (and your kids) to heed those warnings on products you may be using,” Debrecht wrote. “Pease don’t leave aerosol cans (and especially dry shampoo, as this seems to be an issue with some brands) in your car! I am so grateful that no one was hurt.”

Image zoom Christine Bader Debrecht/ Facebook

Walmart, which owns Equate Beauty, pointed to the product’s labels in a statement to NBC News.

“Equate Dry Shampoo includes a specific warning, like most aerosol products, that it may explode if heated and not stored as directed,” the statement read.