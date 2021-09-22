Over 6,000 people were evacuated from their homes and approximately 320 buildings were destroyed as lava rushed through La Palma

Drone Captures Video of Destruction from Volcano's Lava on Canary Islands in Spain

Drone footage has captured the moment that lava from a volcano came rushing through a neighborhood in Spain's Canary Islands.

The shocking footage — recorded in La Palma in the wake of Cumbre Vieja's eruption on Sunday — shows the pile of molten rock covering streets, homes and even backyard swimming pools, as it torches everything in its path.

The lava's heat was enough to ignite fires on palm trees and create clouds of steam as it reached the pools and a nearby artificial reservoir, according to Forbes.

It later started moving towards the ocean, while ash and pebbles continued to fall from the skies, per the outlet.

Over 6,000 people have been evacuated from the neighborhood so far, according to Forbes. As of Wednesday morning, an estimated 320 buildings had been destroyed with the lava covering approximately 380 acres of land, the Copernicus Emergency Management Service reported.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported signs of activity from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the days leading up to Sunday's eruption, including a 4.2-magnitude earthquake.

When the volcano erupted at 3:15 p.m. local time, red molten lava spewed into the air and ran downhill into the local village, destroying homes and causing mandatory evacuations.

That same day, the institute stated that lava was incredibly hot, at 1,967 degrees Fahrenheit, and urged locals to follow the advice of authorities and stay away from the volcano.

On Monday, the Associated Press, citing the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, reported that the lava was moving at 2,300 feet per hour but had since slowed down.

Ángel Víctor Torres, the president of the Canary Islands, announced on Tuesday that they estimate the damages will cost over 400 million euros ($468 million in the U.S.).

La Palma, which is located off the northwest coast of Africa, has a population of approximately 85,000 people, per AccuWeather.com.