Drivers of 2 Vehicles Rescued After Bridge in Norway Collapses: 'Completely Unreal,' Mayor Says

The bridge — which opened in 2012 — connected the west bank of the Gudbrandsdalslaagen River to the Norwegian village of Tretten

By
Published on August 15, 2022 10:40 AM
A view of a bridge that has collapsed over the River Laagen, in Gudbrandsdalen, Norway, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022
Photo: Geir Olsen/NTB Scanpix via AP

The drivers of two vehicles have been rescued after a bridge collapsed in Norway.

On Monday, police were alerted that the Tretten bridge had fallen apart as a truck and a car were crossing over it, authorities said in a statement.

The car fell into the water of the river below it, while the truck got stuck on a raised section of the now-collapsed bridge.

Police said in their statement that the truck driver "was rescued by the air ambulance." The driver of the car, meanwhile, was able to exit their vehicle on their own, the Associated Press reported.

"There is no indication that more people are involved," authorities added in their statement. It remains unclear what caused the bridge to collapse.

A drone image of the Tretten bridge over the River Laagen that collapsed, in Gudbrandsdalen, Norway, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022
Stian Lysberg Solum /NTB Scanpix via AP

According to the AP, the bridge — which opened in 2012 — connected the west bank of the Gudbrandsdalslaagen River to the Norwegian village of Tretten.

While speaking with the Dabgladet newspaper, local mayor Jon Halvor Midtmageli called the incident "completely catastrophic, completely unreal."

"It is completely destroyed, everything has fallen down," he added of the decimated structure, which is set to receive a visit from Norwegian transportation minister Jon-Ivar Nygård on Monday, per the AP.

Atle Formo, a resident who lives close to the Tretten bridge, told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 that he heard "an intense crash" at the time the roadway collapsed.

"The whole house was shaking. I was rolling up the blinds in the bedroom and looked right at a bridge laying in the river," he said, according to the AP.

