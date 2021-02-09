The driver was conscious and breathing when deputies in Wisconsin arrived on the scene

Driver Survives After Car Plummets 70 Feet Off Exit Ramp in Scene Captured in Shocking Video

A Wisconsin driver appears to have cheated death following a 70-foot fall from a highway exit ramp bridge that was captured in a stunning video.

Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded just before 10 a.m. on Saturday to a one-car personal injury crash westbound on I-94 in the Zoo Interchange, the department said in a statement.

"A red pickup truck skidded off the East to the South Zoo Interchange ramp and landed in the direction of the I-94 westbound through traffic," the statement said.

Upon arrival, deputies found the truck sitting upright in a distress lane below, as well as two citizens who'd stopped to help the driver, who was the car's only occupant.

"The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment," the statement read.

Deputies said a preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the truck lost control of his vehicle while driving on the ramp, sending it up a snowbank and over a barrier wall before it plummeted 70 feet down onto the westbound I-94 distress lane.

He was transported to a local hospital, the statement said, and his condition remains unclear.