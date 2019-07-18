Driver Suffers Only Minor Injuries After His Car Was Launched into the Air and Slid Under a Truck

Image zoom Car under truck AP/Shutterstock

Authorities are “amazed” that a man whose car was launched into the air, landed with no working brakes and slid under a semi truck managed to escape the experience with only minor injuries.

“This vehicle hit an object while traveling North, causing it to become air born, when it landed the operator had no brakes,” the Uxbridge Fire Department said in a Facebook post about the incident, which took place on Tuesday on Route 146 in southeastern Massachusetts.

The fire department went on to describe what sounded like a terrifying and harrowing experience for the driver, whom the Associated Press identified as 61-year-old Ricki Artruc.

“The vehicle went across the grassy area, and into the North Bound on ramp, sliding completely under this trailer and just about out the other side,” the department explained in its Facebook post. “Then was dragged a good distance up the on ramp. The operator self extricated himself via the drivers side door, that is under the trailer.”

The fire department added that Artruc “is recovering from only minor injuries” after he was taken to a hospital.

“Thank God he doesn’t want me yet,” Artruc told Boston’s NBC affiliate.

“You try to pay attention to what’s going on, but there’s one little thing can catch you,” said Artruc, who had hit a piece of concrete on the highway, not having time to react. “When I hit it, it just launched the car in the air. I did a Dukes of Hazzard.”

Artruc continued to describe the accident, saying that once his Ford Taurus became wedged underneath the truck, he had no choice but to crawl out the window. “All that was going through my head is this thing catching on fire and me burning,” he told the outlet.

Artruc left the hospital by Tuesday evening sore and with several scratches, but otherwise okay.

Of his miraculous survival, Artruc added, “I’m just glad to be alive.”