Driver Who Was Pulled Over for Having an Expired 1997 License Plate Told Police He's Just 'Been Busy'

A Louisiana driver gave police an interesting explanation after he was pulled over for having an expired license plate from 1997.

Late last month, officers with the Slidell Police Department pulled over a man for not having his plates renewed.

When asked by police as to why he’s been driving around with tags from over 20 years ago, the man told the officers he’s just “been busy.”

“For those of you who like to ‘switch tags,’ at least give us a good challenge and don’t use a license plate that is over 20 years old and expired back in 1997!” Slidell Police Department wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of the plates.

Confirming the incident wasn’t a joke, Slidell Police Department wrote, “Yes, this actually happened.”

“Yesterday, one of our officers stopped a vehicle with this license plate on it… ‘Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration.'”

The man assured the officers that he would handle the situation, according to police, adding, “I will take care of it as soon as I get home!”

The driver’s identity has not been revealed to the public.

It is not immediately clear as to what happened following the traffic stop or whether or not the driver will have to appear in court.

The post has since filled with hilarious commentary from Facebook users, with one joking, “Now that is one busy man.”

“Some people are just real busy folks,” another Facebook user wrote.

Typically, driving with expired tags in Louisiana can land a driver a hefty $119 fine.