Driver, 38, Killed and 12-Year-Old Girl Rescued from Submerged Car in Florida Wreck

The 38-year-old female driver of an SUV that was also carrying a 12-year-old girl died Wednesday when the car crashed into a pond in Tampa, Florida.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Whispering Brook Drive and Clover Pine Drive in New Tampa. The vehicle ran off the road, struck several trees, and flipped over into the pond where it was partially submerged, according to the Tampa Bay Times and Fox 13.

The Tampa Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The 12-year-old passenger was reportedly pulled out of the vehicle by Tampa police and Tampa Fire Rescue crews, who quickly responded to the scene. She was then transported to the hospital.

Officials, however, were not able to save the driver as the car continued to sink into the pond. She was found dead in the vehicle when it was eventually pulled from the body of water with help from a tow truck about an hour later, local outlets reported.

"They worked tirelessly for several minutes until it became apparent that they would not be able to remove her until the vehicle was pulled out of the water," Tampa police said in a press conference, according to ABC Action News.