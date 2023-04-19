An unusual crash took place over the weekend at one home in Placer County, California.

On Sunday, firefighters responded to a call about a car that had crashed into the second story of a house on Robbers Ravine Road in Cape Horn, officials said in a statement.

Photos taken at the scene show the car located on top of the carport roof with debris scattered and a large hole left in the vehicle's wake.

The vehicle crashed into a craft room as well as the home's stairwell, reported NBC affiliate KCRA.

The rescue scene. CAL FIRE NEU

Cal Fire and Placer County Fire Department crews responded to the scene of the incident, and PG&E shut off power to the area while the driver was rescued from the car, they said.

The driver was airlifted to a local hospital with major injuries, according to KCRA, which reported her current condition is not known.

Officials say there "were no injuries to the occupants of the home or first responders."

An investigation into how the car got onto the second story, which is on the same level as a nearby hill, is ongoing, according to CBS News Sacramento.

The woman had been driving "extremely fast," California Highway Patrol officials told KCRA, which reported that police are looking into whether drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The speed limit on the road where the crash occurred is 10 mph, according to the outlet.

The scene of the incident. CAL FIRE NEU

The homeowner, Bob Arant, and his wife Penny — who were not home at the time of the incident — are living in an RV outside the house until the damage can be repaired, reported KCRA.

However, Arant's insurance reportedly won't cover the extensive damage to the property, according to a GoFundMe launched on behalf of the family.

The fundraising page notes that the Arants' house is now considered "uninhabitable," and repairs could take an estimated 12 to 14 months to complete.