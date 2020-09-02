Driver Dies After Initially Surviving a 200-Foot Plunge Off Cliff Along California's Famed Highway 1

While the woman was able to get herself out of the wreckage, she then fell further down the cliff

The driver of a car that careened 200 feet off a cliff along California's Highway 1 is dead after initially surviving the crash only to fall farther down the steep incline.

Firefighters battling the ongoing CZU Lightning Complex Fire were called near Gray Whale Cove in San Mateo County on Monday morning after receiving reports of a vehicle that had driven off a cliff, according to Cal Fire.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In photos shared on the department's Twitter, a gray sedan can be seen lodged in an outcropping overlooking a beach south of Devil's Slide, a rocky stretch along the iconic highway outside of San Francisco named to reflect its treacherous and deadly history.

Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol that the female driver — who was the only occupant in the vehicle — got out of the vehicle following the crash, but fell further down the cliff toward the coastline, CBS SF reported.

The woman was found 150 feet down the cliff on the beach below after the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office launched a drone to look for her, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The driver was transported to the San Francisco General Hospital in critical condition, where she later died of her injuries, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Andrews told the outlet.

The driver has not yet publically been identified.