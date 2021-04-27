Driver Crashes Vehicle Into Okla. Junior High School Classroom After Putting Car in Wrong Gear

The Oklahoma City Police Department confirms to PEOPLE that the man accidentally put his vehicle in drive instead of reverse before the crash

The car that drove into a classroom at Brink Junior High School

It was quite the scene at an Oklahoma junior high school this week after a person drove their vehicle into one of the classrooms.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department confirmed the incident in a post on social media Monday alongside a photo of the Mercedes SUV that crashed through the school's wall.

A police report obtained by PEOPLE stated that a male driver was attempting to back into a parking side on the east side of Brink Junior High School just after 2 p.m. when he accidentally put the vehicle in drive instead of reverse.

The man then drove his vehicle into the wall on the west side of the building, where a music classroom was located, authorities said.

Police said the room was unoccupied at the time of the collision. An official with Moore Public Schools later confirmed to ABC affiliate KOCO that classes at the school had ended for the day when the crash happened.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Oklahoma City Fire Department confirms they responded to the scene and checked to see if anyone was injured or if the building needed structural reinforcements.

According to police, the driver was not injured after the crash and was able to drive his vehicle from the scene.

Fire officials also confirmed that there were no additional injuries or any utilities involved that required their involvement, such as downed lines or ruptured gas lines.

At this time, it is unclear if the driver will face any charges.