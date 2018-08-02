Texas Driver Spots 'Spectacular' Cloud Shaped Like an Angel: 'How Awesome is That!'

A Texas driver says he was in the right place at just the right time on Monday when he spotted a cloud that he says looked just like an angel floating over the horizon.

Danny Ferraro, 57, says he was driving west on Highway 105 in Montgomery with his wife, Carmen Ferraro, when he saw the unique cloud formation. He says he and Carmen were celebrating their one month wedding anniversary and were on their way to handle some “issues and really dreading it.”

“I immediately noticed the cloud formation and the brilliant rays of sun straight ahead of us and I told Carmen, ‘Wow, look at that!’ We both saw the angel and felt it meant that everything would be okay,” Ferraro, of Montgomery, tells PEOPLE. “I just felt like God was saying, ‘I’m always with you.’ I don’t know how many others saw it, but I’m sure it meant something special to everyone who did.”

The father of seven says he grabbed his phone and took a “spectacular” photo. He shared the picture on Facebook and the shot quickly garnered more than 1,000 shares on the social media site.

“We were at the right spot at exactly the right time,” he says. “I never thought [the photo] would get so many likes and responses and that it would bring comfort to some as well. I feel very honored and blessed to have captured this moment.”

The newlywed says he and Carmen have been dealing with difficult situations in recent weeks, so seeing the cloud proved to be a sweet moment for the couple.

“We have literally been dealing with several different family matters since we stepped off the plane from our honeymoon,” he tells PEOPLE. “God can speak to us in many different ways and for that I’m thankful.”