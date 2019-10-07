Driver, 18, Dies Trying to Save Passengers from Submerged Car in Delaware

An 18-year-old man is being hailed a “hero” after he died while trying to rescue four passengers in his car that fell into a Delaware canal on Sunday morning.

The man was driving his car with four passengers — two who died and one who is now missing — when it plunged into the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal in Middletown around 9:41 a.m., Master Cpl. Michael Austin, a spokesman for the Delaware State Police, told NBC News.

The driver was able to help one of his passengers, a 16-year-old girl, swim to shore safely, and then dove back in to help the remaining three male passengers who were missing in the water, authorities said.

“The 18 year old male victim died during his attempt to rescue the remaining passengers and his body was recovered from the water a short time later,” the Delaware State Police said in a news release.

“He was a hero and tried to do everything he could to help the remaining passengers in that vehicle,” said Austin, NBC News reported.

According to Delaware authorities, dive teams removed the car from the water at around 3 p.m., and they found two of the three boys, ages 16 and 12, dead in the water, NBC reported. The fourth passenger, a 6-year-old boy, is still missing, authorities said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to a family whose lives were changed forever today, unfortunately,” Austin told NBC News.