Drew Barrymore Can't Believe This 'Miraculous' Love Story Is True: 'It's Real-Life '50 First Dates''

Drew Barrymore is gushing about an amazing case of life imitating art.

On Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the TV host spotlighted a PEOPLE story that reminded her of a film she starred in almost two decades ago, the 2004 romantic comedy 50 First Dates.

"There is a miraculous story," Barrymore, 47, said when sharing Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie's Real-Life Love story during the news segment of her show.

The couple were first featured in PEOPLE's series about extraordinary romances earlier this month.

In June, the Mackenzies were involved in a near-fatal motorcycle accident on Father's Day that sent both of them to the ER.

When Andrew, 58, awoke in a hospital bed, he thought it was 1993 because of memory loss caused by injuries sustained in the crash.

Kristy and Andrew MacKenzie. courtesy of Andrew and Kristy MacKenzie

"He knew me, but I could see him looking through me," Kristy, 54, told PEOPLE of her husband of 37 years. "I tell you, that's the scariest day of my life. Seeing him look through me like that, I didn't know how I was going to get him back."

Doctors were uncertain about whether Andrew would ever remember the last 29 years they'd spent together. But not only did Andrew recover, he and Kristy fell in love all over again. And on Aug. 29, the pair renewed their vows in front of their children and grandchildren in North Carolina's Outer Banks.

"Of course when I saw this, I went straight to a 50 First Dates place and said we have to talk about this," Barrymore told her audience. "This is real."

Watch a clip of The Drew Barrymore Show's segment on the Mackenzies' Real-Life Love here.

In the film, Barrymore stars alongside Adam Sandler, whose character attempts to win over her character again and again after amnesia causes her to forget him every time she falls asleep.

"Now my favorite part of this story is that Kristy insisted they stay in the same recovery room. She told nurses, 'If you let us be together, he will get better' and he did," Barrymore continued in the segment, before exclaiming: "It's real-life 50 First Dates!"

Barrymore's co-host during the hour-long episode, Gayle King, was also touched by the story.

"All you can say about that — you know, people say love conquers all, love wins," she said. "That's certainly a great, great, great story."