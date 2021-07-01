Dramatic Photos Show Damage Flash Floods Have Caused at Zion National Park: 'A Very Real Danger'

The severe flooding has led to modified operations, traffic delays, road debris, and trail and parking area closures

Officials are working to clean up Zion National Park after they say a flash flood came barreling through the popular Utah site.

Dramatic photos of the damage were shared by the park in two separate press releases, and on social media this week, following the flash flood.

The shocking images capture the mud, debris and boulders that are covering the park's roadways — many of which appear to be flooded or damaged with broken pieces of asphalt.

Visitors also took to social media to share what they were witnessing at the park, including a frightening mudslide during the flash flood and a debris-littered entrance following the storm.

"Visitors should expect traffic delays, debris on roads, and potential closures of trails and parking areas as clean-up continues and damage is being assessed," a park official wrote in a press release on Wednesday.

Zion Flash Flood Damage from the flash flood in Zion National Park | Credit: AP/Shutterstock

News of the flash flood was first announced on Tuesday after Zion National Park said they received "a little over an inch of rain in an hour."

Due to the flooding and an ongoing Search and Rescue operation, the park's main roadway, State Route 9, was closed to inbound traffic, the press release stated.

Traffic in the park was also diverted outbound at the South and East Entrances while staffers worked to remove debris from the roads and visitors were urged to avoid the area.

By Wednesday, clean-up efforts had begun as the park announced it would be in "modified operations."

Zion Flash Flood Cleanup efforts at Zion National Park | Credit: AP/Shutterstock

Zion Flash Flood Flash floods at Zion National Park | Credit: AP/Shutterstock

"Motorists should exercise caution," park officials wrote in the press release. "This includes the reopening of SR-9, the South and East Entrances for inbound and outbound traffic, the Zion Canyon Visitor Center, Park Store, and park and in town shuttle operations. "

Officials also noted that the oversized vehicle lot was closed until further notice due to the damage from the flash flood.

Visitors who were still in the park and required the oversized vehicle lot amid clean-up operations were advised to park in town, where officials said more spots were available.

Moonsoon season typically runs from mid-July through September, according to park officials.

During this time, there is an increased risk of flash floods, which can occur at any time without warning and may increase water flow by over 100 times, the press release stated.

"Plan ahead and be prepared. Always be aware of the threat of storms and lightning and be prepared for a wide range of weather conditions," park officials wrote. "Flash floods, often caused by storms miles away, are a very real danger and can be life-threatening."

To avoid getting caught in a flash flood, officials urge visitors to know the weather and the flash flood potential ratings, which predict the likelihood of a flood passing through the area, before their trips.