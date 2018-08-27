11-Year-Old Girl Visited By Drake in the Hospital Gets New Heart a Week After Rapper Surprised Her

Heart transplant patient Sofia Sanchez had a birthday to remember.

Nearly one week after Drake visited the 11-year-old in her hospital room at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, Sofia received news that she will be getting a new heart.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday evening, Sofia can be seen learning the news for the first time.

“My birthday wishes are — and it did happen, well one of them did,” Sanchez says in the clip. “To meet Drake and that one did happen, and it was great. And my other wish is to get a heart — which is gonna happen soon.”

That’s when Sofia’s mom says, “Well guess what, it happened today. You’re getting a new heart.”

Drake and Sofia Sanchez Lurie Children's Hospital/Facebook

“I’m getting a heart mom! Oh my God!” Sofia excitedly screams.

This summer, Sanchez was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a condition that often results in heart failure, according to the Chicago Tribune.

She underwent transplant surgery Monday morning, the Tribune reported. Following her procedure, Sanchez will stay at Lurie Children’s Hospital to recover and will then move to the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago.

The young girl gained Drake’s attention after a video of her doing the “In My Feelings Challenge” to his song “In My Feelings,” was shared on social media.

Drake was so touched by her story that he visited her at the hospital and the heartwarming moment was captured on camera.

“She came in with heart failure,” Dr. Bradley Marino explained at the end of the video.

“She was so ill. And having this one special day where she doesn’t have to be a sick patient, and doesn’t have to be a girl waiting for heart, and is just a little girl who is a fan of a great artist? It’s pretty special,” Dr. Marino added.