Everything to Know About the Draconid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch

The Draconids mark the first of two meteor showers this month and will coincide with October's Harvest Moon

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 4, 2022 10:53 AM
A fisherman watches a meteor during the Draconid meteor shower over Howick rocks in Northumberland. Picture date: Sunday October 10, 2021. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images)
Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty

Make sure your wishes are aligned because more shooting stars are upon us!

Get ready to point your eyes to the sky because the annual Draconids are expected to peak in just a few days, marking the first of two meteor showers within the month of October.

Fortunately for space fans, there will be several opportunities to catch a glimpse of some sort of celestial spectacle during spooky season. Unfortunately for star seekers, this meteor shower will be harder to view due to the conflicting full moon.

On Sept. 10, October's Harvest Moon will be at its fullest. While this will be an exciting opportunity for lunar lovers to locate the giant, orange orb high in the sky, its moonlight poses a threat to viewers trying to spot the sleepy Drago stars.

But be alert if the Dragon awakes! The Draconids, which appear to radiate from the Draco the Dragon constellation, have the potential to spit forth tens of thousands of fiery stars across the night sky in a rare occurrence known as a meteor storm.

From when it's expected to peak to how you can watch them, here's everything to know about the Draconid meteor shower.

When does the Draconid meteor shower peak?

Draconid Meteor Shower
Getty Images/500px

Unlike many meteor showers, the Draconids are short-lived and will only remain active from Oct. 6 until Oct. 10. For the chance of spotting maximum shooting stars, catch the Draconids at their peak on the night of Oct. 8 into Oct. 9 early morning this year.

How many Draconids will you see in the sky?

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adam Vaughan/Shutterstock (10947036b) A Draconid Meteor in the sky above West Yorkshire. Draconids Meteor Shower, Huddersfield, UK - 08 Oct 2020
Adam Vaughan/Shutterstock

The reason we see sparkling dust scatter the sky is due to the meteor's parent comet founded by Michel Giacobini on Dec. 20, 1900. Therefore, its name is Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner.

When Earth crosses the parent comet's orbital path, the debris that is left behind collides with Earth's upper atmosphere to form the Draconids. Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner has an orbital period of about 6.6 years, per EarthSky.org.

Despite the moonlight hindering the stars' visibility from Earth, the Draconids are expected to produce approximately 10 to 20 meteors per hour at their peak, according to NASA. Although this shower isn't a rich one, it has the potential to be exceptional depending on the comet's distance from the sun.

If the comet's perihelion (its closest point to the sun) coincides with the shower's peak, a rare meteor storm can occur creating thousands of meteor showers per hour. A storm of that caliber hasn't happened since 1946.

Where does the Draconid meteor shower appear in the sky?

Draco
Getty

While comets are the true point of origin for meteor showers, many tend to think they come from their radiant, or the point in the sky the stars appear to shoot. For the Draconids, its radiant is the constellation Draco the Dragon in the northern sky.

Despite its radiant point, the Draconids can be spotted anywhere in the sky. The only thing getting in your way? The big, beautiful full moon (who can complain?)!

What meteor shower comes after the Draconids?

An Orionid meteor steaks over the Jampayang snow mountain in China.
Getty Images/Stocktrek Images

The meteor shower that follows the Draconids is the Orionids, which will take place at the end of the month. The Orionids are expected to peak on Oct. 21 but remain active until Nov. 22 this year.

Related Articles
The Delta Aquariids meteor shower
Everything to Know About 2022's Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
Photomontage taken on Aug. 13, 2021 shows the night sky during the Perseid Meteor Shower above an ecological demonstration zone of Engebei in Kubuqi Desert, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
Everything to Know About 2022's Perseid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
Draconid meteor showe
A Stargazer's Guide to the Draconid Meteor Shower: Here's When It Will Peak and How to Watch
Leonids Meteor Shower
A Stargazer's Guide to the Leonids Meteor Shower: When It Will Peak and How to Watch the Fireballs
Orionid Meteor Shower
The Orionid Meteor Shower Reaches Its Peak Soon: Here's How and When to Watch
Taurid meteorite fireball
A Stargazer's Guide to the Taurid Meteor Shower: When It Will Peak and How to Watch
Milky Way During Eta Aquariids Meteor Shower
Everything to Know About the Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
meteor shower
The 2021 Winter Solstice Also Marks the Peak of the Ursid Meteor Shower: What to Know and How to Watch
Wolf Moon
International Observe the Moon Night Is Oct. 16 (Ahead of the Hunter's Moon Oct. 20): How to Celebrate
The August Sturgeon full moon rises behind the Hortiatis mountain and Thessaloniki city over the sea, skywatchers call it Blue Moon. The lunar moonlight is reflected on the water surface while it rises in warm red color near Kalochori town with the famous Lagoon and Axios Delta National Park. The country offers free cultural events at sites, a tradition for Greece with Museums Across the country open at night while a number of free cultural events will take place on August 22, at Greece's archaeological sites and museums to mark the full moon celebrations, earth's natural satellite and the beginning of the summer ending. Kalohori, Thessaloniki, Greece on August 22, 2021
Everything to Know About August's Sturgeon Supermoon, Including When It Peaks and How to See It
Everything to Know About the Tau Herculid Meteor Shower
Everything to Know About 2022's Tau Herculid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
The full Buck Moon or Thunder Moon passes behind Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building lit in the flag colors of countries competing in the Tokyo Olympics as it rises in New York City on July 23, 2021 as seen from Lyndhurst, New Jersey.
Everything to Know About July's Buck Moon, the Biggest Supermoon of the Year
gremind meteor
A Stargazer's Guide to the 2021 Geminid Meteor Shower: When It Will Peak and How to Watch
pink-moon-strawberry-june
Everything to Know About June's Strawberry Moon, Including How to See It
Lyrid meteor shower in Germany
Everything to Know About 2022's Lyrids Meteor Shower
HECHINGEN, GERMANY - JULY 27: A Blood Moon rises above The Hohenzollern Castle, the ancestral seat of the Prussian Royal House and of the Hohenzollern Princes, situated at the periphery of the Swabian Alb on July 27, 2018 in Hechingen, Germany. The period of totality during this eclipse, when Earth's shadow is directly across the moon and it is at its reddest, will last 1 hour, 42 minutes and 57 seconds, making it the longest viewable lunar eclipse this century. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Everything to Know About May's Super Flower Blood Moon, Including How to See It