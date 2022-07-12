New Barbie Doll Made of Recycled Plastic Pays Tribute to Dr. Jane Goodall: 'Absolutely Delighted'

Barbie is going green with a new doll modeled after Dr. Jane Goodall, which debuts Tuesday ahead of World Chimpanzee Day

One of the world's top conservationists has inspired Barbie's latest makeover!

Barbie is going green with a new doll modeled after Dr. Jane Goodall, which Mattel is releasing Tuesday ahead of World Chimpanzee Day. According to the company, Goodall's Barbie doll is made of 90 percent recycled plastic that otherwise would have been bound for the ocean.

The 88-year-old researcher tells PEOPLE she is "absolutely delighted" to see herself as a Barbie doll, something she long hoped for. Goodall says she wants her Barbie to "inspire little girls" everywhere.

"So many people know about Jane because I'm in their school textbooks, and they learn about me at school," she says, "so I think they'll be thrilled to be given a Barbie Jane."

Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, said in a statement that the company is "excited to unveil" the new doll.

"Kids need more role models like Dr. Jane Goodall because imagining they can be anything is just the beginning – seeing it makes all the difference," said McKnight.

"We hope this collection and homage to a groundbreaking pioneer for women in science inspires girls to learn more about green careers, how they can protect the planet, and act out sustainable stories in their doll play," she added.

Each doll will come with various items, including a pair of binoculars, a field notebook and a miniature replica of David Greybeard, the first male chimpanzee Goodall named and befriended at Gombe National Park in Tanzania.

Goodall, who is celebrating the 62nd anniversary of her first trip to the park, tells PEOPLE she offered her input on the finer details of the doll and hopes they will encourage girls to think beyond gender norms.

"The Barbie dolls originally, the ones I saw my little girls playing with, they were very girly," she says. "And I thought, 'Well, we want to change that!'"

Mattel is also entering a global partnership with the Jane Goodall Institute and its global youth Roots & Shoots program. According to its website, the program allows children to feel "empowered to use their voice and actions to make compassionate decisions, influencing and leading change in their communities."

Through Barbie, Goodall says, the message about climate change "will go far and wide." It's an issue "everybody can get involved" with, she adds.

"Every day, you can make choices in how you behave," she tells PEOPLE. For example, eating less meat "is a huge, huge benefit to the environment," though eating no meat is preferable, Goodall says.

Goodall also highlights how the Earth's climate "is being affected" by ocean pollution, especially plastic. Microplastics are now found in much of the seafood around the world, she tells PEOPLE.

The Goodall Barbie doll reflects the brand and Mattel's efforts "to achieve 100 percent recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials in all products and packaging by 2030," according to the company's website.

Goodall is the latest woman to be honored as part of Barbie's Inspiring Women Series. The collection paid tribute to Ida B. Wells earlier this year and figures such as Dr. Maya Angelou, Helen Keller and Eleanor Roosevelt in 2021.

Barbie said the women honored as part of the series "made the world a better place for future generations of girls."