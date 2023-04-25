'Doting' Dad of 4 Dies After Truck Crashes, Bursts into Flames on Conn. Bridge: 'His Kids Were Everything'

A Connecticut father of four is being remembered for his "caring" and "charismatic" personality after he was killed in a fiery highway crash late last week.

Wallace Fauquet III, 42, of Stonington, Conn., died Friday after the commercial truck he was driving crashed into a sedan that came to a stop on the right acceleration lane on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in Groton after one of its tires blew out, according to an accident summary from the Connecticut State Police (CSP).

Police said the truck was traveling southbound within the lane when it collided with the rear end of the stopped 2006 Toyota Avalon.

The commercial truck, which was carrying heating oil, rolled over as a result of the collision, according to police. A large fire began a short time later.

Wallace died of his injuries, the CSP said. The individuals in the Toyota sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Wallace is survived by his wife Elaine and his four children, according to a GoFundMe campaign started by his sister-in-law, Desiree Mills. She described the late dad as "a doting, devoted, and loving husband" as well as "a hard-working" family man.

"His kids were everything to him and he worked hard to provide for them. He leaves behind his adult son, adult daughter, a 15 year old son, and a 12 year old son," Mills wrote. "He truly made the world a better place and helped everyone. He would have done anything for anyone. His family is devastated by his loss."

RELATED VIDEO: 56-Year-Old Climber, a Hiking 'Legend'- Who Summited Mt. Everest 10 Times, Dies on Mountain in Nepal

Rosemary O'Lone, Elaine's aunt, told ABC affiliate WTNH that her niece's husband was working overtime before going on a weekend camping trip and described Wallace as a kind man.

"He made it his priority to lend a helping hand," O'Lone said. "He would always stop when he came across a broken-down vehicle. He was a selfless, get-it-done kind of guy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Several others were injured in the crash, CSP Sergeant Christine Jeltema said at a press conference on Friday.

Off-duty New London lieutenant Cornelius Rodgers told FOX affiliate WTIC-TV that he and others helped pull a man to safety before the flames reached one of the damaged vehicles.

An investigation into Friday's crash is ongoing, according to state police.

About 2,200 gallons of fuel spilled from the tractor trailer during the "tragic accident," Governor Ned Lamont said at Friday's press conference.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) worked to contain the fuel oil that leaked into the Thames River, which travels underneath the bridge, he added.

Wallace worked for McCarthy Heating Oil Service, according to WTNH. "Wally will be greatly missed," read a company statement to the outlet. "Our love and prayers go out to his lovely wife, Elaine and children. May he rest in peace."