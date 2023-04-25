'Doting' Dad of 4 Dies After Truck Crashes, Bursts into Flames on Conn. Bridge: 'His Kids Were Everything'

"He truly made the world a better place and helped everyone," read a message on a GoFundMe campaign set up on behalf of Wallace Fauquet III's family

By
Published on April 25, 2023 05:17 PM
Wallace Fauquet's
Wallace Fauquet III and family. Photo: gofundme

A Connecticut father of four is being remembered for his "caring" and "charismatic" personality after he was killed in a fiery highway crash late last week.

Wallace Fauquet III, 42, of Stonington, Conn., died Friday after the commercial truck he was driving crashed into a sedan that came to a stop on the right acceleration lane on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in Groton after one of its tires blew out, according to an accident summary from the Connecticut State Police (CSP).

Police said the truck was traveling southbound within the lane when it collided with the rear end of the stopped 2006 Toyota Avalon.

The commercial truck, which was carrying heating oil, rolled over as a result of the collision, according to police. A large fire began a short time later.

Wallace died of his injuries, the CSP said. The individuals in the Toyota sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Wallace is survived by his wife Elaine and his four children, according to a GoFundMe campaign started by his sister-in-law, Desiree Mills. She described the late dad as "a doting, devoted, and loving husband" as well as "a hard-working" family man.

"His kids were everything to him and he worked hard to provide for them. He leaves behind his adult son, adult daughter, a 15 year old son, and a 12 year old son," Mills wrote. "He truly made the world a better place and helped everyone. He would have done anything for anyone. His family is devastated by his loss."

RELATED VIDEO: 56-Year-Old Climber, a Hiking 'Legend'- Who Summited Mt. Everest 10 Times, Dies on Mountain in Nepal

Rosemary O'Lone, Elaine's aunt, told ABC affiliate WTNH that her niece's husband was working overtime before going on a weekend camping trip and described Wallace as a kind man.

"He made it his priority to lend a helping hand," O'Lone said. "He would always stop when he came across a broken-down vehicle. He was a selfless, get-it-done kind of guy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Several others were injured in the crash, CSP Sergeant Christine Jeltema said at a press conference on Friday.

Off-duty New London lieutenant Cornelius Rodgers told FOX affiliate WTIC-TV that he and others helped pull a man to safety before the flames reached one of the damaged vehicles.

An investigation into Friday's crash is ongoing, according to state police.

About 2,200 gallons of fuel spilled from the tractor trailer during the "tragic accident," Governor Ned Lamont said at Friday's press conference.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) worked to contain the fuel oil that leaked into the Thames River, which travels underneath the bridge, he added.

Wallace worked for McCarthy Heating Oil Service, according to WTNH. "Wally will be greatly missed," read a company statement to the outlet. "Our love and prayers go out to his lovely wife, Elaine and children. May he rest in peace."

Related Articles
Dad and 10-Year-Old Daughter Drown After Being Swept Offshore in Florida
Dad and 10-Year-Old Daughter Die After Getting Swept Away by Rip Current on Family Beach Outing
one of the last Pearl Harbor U.S.S. Arizona survivors, Ken Potts, dying at the age of 102
Ken Potts, One of the Last Pearl Harbor Survivors, Dies at Age 102: 'Keep Their Memories Alive'
Man Who Fled Taliban to Live in L.A. Gets Violin After Being Forced to Leave His Behind in Afghanistan
Man Who Fled the Taliban Gets Violin from Stranger After Being Forced to Leave His Behind in Afghanistan
Parents Hold Special Baby Shower For Their Recently-Separated Conjoined Twins
Formerly Conjoined Twins, 6 Months, Get Their Own Baby Shower at Home: 'Everything's Good,' Says Mom
Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California
Powerball Ticket Worth $1.5 Million Claimed Hours Before Expiration
Woman, 87, Dies in House Fire After Caretaker Leaves to Run an Errand
Illinois Woman, 78, Dies in House Fire After Caretaker Leaves to Run an Errand
The cruise ship 'Celebrity Equinox' in the port of Toulon. The ship is part of the shipping company 'Celebrity Cruises' and has a length of 317 meters with a capacity of 2,850 passengers (Photo by JOKER / Helmut Metzmacher/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
Celebrity Cruises Accused in Lawsuit of Improperly Storing Body in Ship's Cooler, Not Morgue
alligator in grass
Woman, 88, Suffered 'Excruciating Pain' in Deadly Alligator Attack That Could Have Been Avoided: Lawsuit
Missouri Mom Dies After Slipping and Hitting Her Head at Work Days Before First Wedding Anniversary. Courtesy of Kevin Howe
Wife's Sudden Death Before First Anniversary Leaves Father of 2 Kids 'Terrified of a Future Without Her'
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Conn. Girl, 12, Dead After Being Shot in the Head During Drive-by Shooting: 'Very Tragic'
Austin Bergstrom International Airport
American Airlines Employee Killed After Service Vehicle Strikes Jet Bridge at Austin Airport 
3 Dead After Strong and 'Erratic' Tornado Tears Through Small Oklahoma Towns, Damages College Campus
3 Dead After 'Erratic' Tornado Hits Oklahoma and Causes 'Significant' Damage to College Campus
Seamus Gray, Body of Missing U.S. Sailor Last Seen Leaving a Bar a Month Ago Found in Lake Michigan
Body of U.S. Sailor, 21, Found in Lake Michigan After He Vanished on Night Out for St. Patrick's Day
Kaylin Gillis
Dad of 20-Year-Old Fatally Shot After Car Turned Into Wrong Driveway Wants Shooter to 'Die in Jail'
Father and Daughter Rescued After Jetski Sinks
Dad and Daughter, 13, Rescued While Treading Water in 'Alligator-Ridden Lake' After Jet-ski Sinks
Stranded fishermen rescued after days without food or water off Australia but 8 feared dead credit 9 news australia
11 Fishermen Rescued After Being Stranded on Island for 6 Days Without Food or Water, 8 Others Missing