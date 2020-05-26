Doorbell Video Captures Amazon Delivery Driver Outside Home Praying for Baby at Risk of COVID-19

An Amazon delivery driver took a few seconds out of her daily route to show some care and compassion to a family whose son has a pre-existing health condition that puts him at risk for coronavirus.

The RING doorbell camera outside Raquel and Derek Pearson's Idaho home captured the exact moment that driver Monica Salinas paused on their doorstep after leaving a package to pray for their 8-month-old son Lucas, NBC affiliate KTVB reported.

"I noticed that she was standing there, and I didn't really realize what she was doing until I saw her doing the sign of the cross. I was like 'Oh my gosh, she was praying,' " Raquel recalled to the local outlet. "I kind of choked up a bit."

Salinas was praying for Lucas because he lives with an aberrant right subclavian artery (ARSA), a type of congenital vascular anomaly, according to a post in the "Strong Like Lucas" Facebook group, created by Raquel.

Lucas' heart condition, which Raquel said impacted his ability to eat and quality of life, makes him more susceptible to contracting the virus so his parents have been extra careful about staying home.

"He needs special thickeners to be able to eat, otherwise he aspirates his milk, so we really depend on getting all of these supplies online so we don't have to go out to the store and bring a virus home," Raquel told KTVB. "We just want to minimize exposure to coronavirus."

Wanting to thank the delivery drivers who were helping them obtain essentials and keep their son healthy, Raquel and Derek wrote a note and left it on their front door.

In it, they expressed their gratitude for the drivers, writing, "We have an infant with medical needs and online deliveries are essential to his health. You are helping keep our son alive and well."

But a few weeks ago, while waiting for a package with feeding supplies for Lucas, Raquel said she noticed on their RING footage that an Amazon driver came by and stopped to pray for Lucas before leaving.

That kind gesture left Raquel and Derek speechless.

"It's been really hard to get through this, so I'm really touched that a stranger would take time out of her day to wish our son well like that," Raquel explained to KTVB.

"It just meant a lot that she took that time out of her busy day to pray and send positive vibes to Lucas and our family," added Derek. "I was really touched by it."

The Nampa couple decided to share the video on a local COVID-19 Facebook group, where it quickly went viral. Pretty soon, members began searching for the identity of the driver until they confirmed it was Salinas, who works for Custom Services through Amazon.

"People just started blowing us up like crazy," Salinas recalled to KTVB of her phone after people realized she was the driver in the video. "They were like 'Did you stop and pray at a house?', and I was like, 'Yeah!' "

Though it wasn't the first time that Salinas had received a thank you note from customers amid the pandemic, she said this one was particularly moving.

"There was a note and it said their baby's food was essential, and every time I see that note, it just touches my heart," she explained to the outlet. "I just stopped to do what my heart told me to do — to say a prayer for the baby and for the parents — because that's got to be very painful for all of them to see their baby hurt and struggle."

"I just prayed that they can make it through another day, one day at a time," Salinas added.

The moment was equally as special for the Pearsons, who admitted to KTVB that Salinas' gesture reminded them of the good in humanity after feeling disheartened by those in the community who are not taking COVID-19 seriously.

"I just wish they understood how scared we are as parents and how scared other people are," Raquel explained to the local outlet. "We really depend on them doing their part."

Added Derek: "It means a lot to our family, just genuine kindness. It's just a breath of fresh air to see stuff like that at a time like this, when people really need to come together now more than ever."

"It's really powerful and we appreciate any positive energy that is sent to our family right now," he continued. "So thank you so much, the gesture is really appreciated by myself and my family."

As of Tuesday, there have been more than 1.6 million cases and at least 98,606 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the United States, according to the New York Times. In Idaho, at least 2,664 cases and 79 deaths have been reported, according to the Times.