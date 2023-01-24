Dog Shoots and Kills His Owner, 32, in Freak Hunting Accident, Kansas Authorities Say

The victims was reportedly sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup truck when his dog stepped on a rifle in the back seat on Saturday

By
Published on January 24, 2023 12:52 PM
hunting dog
Photo: Getty Images

Officials in Kansas say a man has died after he was shot by his dog in a freak hunting accident.

The Sumner County Sheriff's Office said the accident occurred Saturday morning in the area of 80th Street South and River Road, north of Geuda Springs, according to ABC affiliate KAKE and CBS affiliate KWCH-DT.

The man — identified by BNO News as a 32-year-old from Wichita — was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup truck when his dog stepped on a rifle in the back seat, KWCH-DT reported.

The bullet struck the man in the front seat, per the reports.

"Responding units arrived within minutes of the 911 call and started CPR," the sheriff's office said, per KWCH-DT.

However, the SCSO said the victim "died of his injuries" at the scene of the shooting, according to KAKE.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

There have been 101 unintentional shootings in the United States since the new year began, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

More than 1,600 unintentional shootings were reported in 2022, per the non-profit organization's website.

So far, more than 2,400 gun deaths have been recording the the U.S. in 2023.

