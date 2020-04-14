Two Doctors Mark What Would Have Been Their Wedding Day with 'Really Touching' Hospital Ceremony

Image zoom Duke OB/GYN/Twitter

Two medical residents were set to tie the knot on Saturday, but when coronavirus forced them to postpone their plans, their colleagues stepped in to make sure the day was still a special one.

Shelun Tsai, an OB/GYN resident at Duke University School of Medicine, and Michael Sun, a Duke psychiatry resident, celebrated what would have been their wedding day with an impromptu ceremony, complete with paper bouquets and a makeshift wedding dress.

The Department of OB/GYN at Duke University School of Medicine shared photos of the gathering, and said that the couple’s family and friends tuned in via Zoom.

“It was a celebratory commemoration with vows and joy!” the department wrote on Twitter. “Future official wedding will be upcoming.”

Tsai and Sun met in college and got engaged in 2016, according to Good Morning America.

Tsai told the outlet that her colleagues knew the couple had been forced to postpone, but they didn’t realize Saturday would have been the big day.

Image zoom Duke OB/GYN/Twitter

“It started out small, that they wanted to make me a wedding dress, then it was a veil, then flowers and then it became everyone chipping in and jumping onboard,” she said.

Preparation for the ceremony started at 8 a.m., and colleagues worked to get various components done in between caring for patients until 3 p.m.

“When your co-resident’s wedding has been thrown off by COVID-19, you don your best PPE for a hospital ceremony,” colleague Luke Gatta wrote on Twitter.

A nurse from the Labor and Delivery unit served as the “officiant” for the 15-minute ceremony, according to GMA.

“It was absolutely amazing,” Tsai said. “Every day I feel like we take care of our patients and we’re always so thoughtful and love what we do and to see that [my colleagues] also care so much about us and the things that mean so much to us, it was really touching.”

Photos show that Tsai and Sun left the ceremony on a hospital transportation cart with a “Just Married” sign on the back, while colleagues stood along the makeshift “aisle,” cheering them on.

“They’re really my work family and we really try to take care of each other,” Tsai told GMA, adding that the official wedding will now take place in October.

