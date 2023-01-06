Doctor Wearing Pink Mummers Costume Saves Fan's Life at Eagles Game: 'Most Philly Thing to Happen'

A quick-thinking doctor helped save a man's life in Philadelphia — all while wearing a mummer's costume.

According to ABC affiliate WPVI, Dr. Vincent Basile was wearing a pink dress and face paint when he spotted someone calling for help during an Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field on New Year's Day.

"[My girlfriend] kind of hits me on the shoulder and says, 'Hey, there is this guy laying down on the ground over there,' " Basile, a doctor at Einstein Medical Center, told the news station.

That's when he saw a man on the ground, bleeding and turning blue.

"He's like blue in the face," Basile told CBS News. "He's not moving. He's not really breathing."

Basile joined a nurse who was also trying to help the man.

"I said, 'Hey, I know I don't look like it, but I'm an emergency medicine doctor,'" Basile recalled to WPVI.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy of Vincent Basile R: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy of Vincent Basile

"I have to convince everyone that I'm a doctor when I get up there because it's a little hard to believe when I'm wearing that suit," he told CBS News, noting that he was also in "full face paint."

Basile performed CPR on the man for several minutes, before his spur-of-the-moment patient slowly regained consciousness.

While the man was likely surprised to see Basile after waking up, the doctor said that he, too, was surprised when the man gathered the strength to speak.

"It's the most Philly thing to happen," Basile told WPVI.

RELATED VIDEO: Man Saves 4 Siblings After Making a Wrong Turn and Seeing Home on Fire: 'They're Safe Because of Him'

"Believe it or not, the first thing to come out of the guy's mouth was he asked what the score of the Eagles game was," he added.

The Eagles lost their matchup against the New York Giants 10-20, but Basile and the man were thankful for the outcome off the field.