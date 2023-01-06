Doctor Wearing Pink Mummers Costume Saves Fan's Life at Eagles Game: 'Most Philly Thing to Happen'

"I said, 'Hey, I know I don't look like it, but I'm an emergency medicine doctor,'" remarked Dr. Vincent Basile

By Staff Author
Published on January 6, 2023 03:56 PM
Vincent Basile, Doctor Wearing Pink Mummers Costume and Nurse Save Fan’s Life at Eagles Game
Photo: Courtesy of Vincent Basile

A quick-thinking doctor helped save a man's life in Philadelphia — all while wearing a mummer's costume.

According to ABC affiliate WPVI, Dr. Vincent Basile was wearing a pink dress and face paint when he spotted someone calling for help during an Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field on New Year's Day.

"[My girlfriend] kind of hits me on the shoulder and says, 'Hey, there is this guy laying down on the ground over there,' " Basile, a doctor at Einstein Medical Center, told the news station.

That's when he saw a man on the ground, bleeding and turning blue.

"He's like blue in the face," Basile told CBS News. "He's not moving. He's not really breathing."

Basile joined a nurse who was also trying to help the man.

"I said, 'Hey, I know I don't look like it, but I'm an emergency medicine doctor,'" Basile recalled to WPVI.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy of Vincent Basile
R: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy of Vincent Basile

"I have to convince everyone that I'm a doctor when I get up there because it's a little hard to believe when I'm wearing that suit," he told CBS News, noting that he was also in "full face paint."

Basile performed CPR on the man for several minutes, before his spur-of-the-moment patient slowly regained consciousness.

While the man was likely surprised to see Basile after waking up, the doctor said that he, too, was surprised when the man gathered the strength to speak.

"It's the most Philly thing to happen," Basile told WPVI.

RELATED VIDEO: Man Saves 4 Siblings After Making a Wrong Turn and Seeing Home on Fire: 'They're Safe Because of Him'

"Believe it or not, the first thing to come out of the guy's mouth was he asked what the score of the Eagles game was," he added.

The Eagles lost their matchup against the New York Giants 10-20, but Basile and the man were thankful for the outcome off the field.

Related Articles
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Suffered a Cardiac Arrest — Here's How That's Different From a Heart Attack
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Al Roker Shares New Details of His 'Frightening' Health Crisis and 'Major' 7-Hour Surgery
Teen Pilot Ready to Fly Again After Saving Family But His Grandma Isn’t: ‘She Thought That Might Have Been It’
Teen Pilot Ready to Fly Again After Saving Family But His Grandma Isn't: 'She Thought That Might Have Been It'
Elaina, Elle, then Great Chin Casino Point its an underwater dive park on Catalina Island; Pablo Avila
Real-Life Mermaids Rescue Struggling Scuba Diver in California: 'It Was a Fairytale'
Seconds after they met, Erin Sweeney hoisted Jim Lindrooth atop her shoulders so he could find his friends in a crowd of Phillies fans outside City Hall in Philadelphia
Missed Connection Post Leads to World Series Date for Phillies Fan Who Got a Boost from 'Future Wife' at Rally
police save baby with RSV
Kansas City Officers Save Month-Old Baby with RSV Who Stopped Breathing: 'a Scary Moment'
Austin Harrouff, John Joseph Stevens III and wife Michelle Mishcon
Fla. Man Who Killed Couple, Then Tried to Eat Victim's Face Found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity
James Michael Grimes
Passenger Who Fell Off Cruise Ship Was 'Dead Set' on Surviving 20-Hour Ordeal: 'My Worst Fear Is Drowning'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Signage at Lea Michele's first performance in "Funny Girl" on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre on September 6, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Florida ICU Nurse Helps After Man Collapses During 'Funny Girl' Performance: 'We Never Truly Clock Out'
Nurse Saves Life of 3-Month-Old Baby Who Stopped Breathing on Spirit Airlines Flight
Nurse Saves Life of 3-Month-Old Who Stopped Breathing on Spirit Airlines Flight: 'My Heart Just Dropped'
Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver
'Avatar 2' Stars Reveal Why Kate Winslet Was Best at Holding Breath for Underwater Scenes
Teen Fights to Walk Again After Football Injury — and Gets Strong Support from BFF: 'The One I Can Turn To'
Teen Fights to Walk Again After Football Injury — and Gets Support from Best Friend: 'The One I Can Turn To'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emilee Chinn/AP/Shutterstock (13437097dc) Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Dolphins Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 29 Sep 2022
Tua Tagovailoa Says He Was Knocked Unconscious During His Most Recent Concussion Scare
Bengals fan saves Raiders fan's life outside PBS before kickoff
Bengals Fan Performs CPR and Saves Raiders Fans' Life: 'I Believe God Put Me There for a Reason'
Challenge 38 Jordan Wiseley
Jordan Wiseley 'Had to Do Some Real Thinking' About Going on 'The Challenge' with Ex Tori Deal
Tyrion Spann
5-Year-Old Boy Saves Mother's Life During Epileptic Seizure by Using Amazon's Alexa