Surgeon-in-Training Found Dead After Hiking Trip in North Wisconsin
Kelsey Musgrove, a fellow at the University of Wisconsin, died during a hiking trip she began late last month, authorities said.
Musgrove last contacted loved ones on March 26, notifying them she had reached Potato River Falls in Gurney, more than four hours from her hometown in Middleton, according to the Iron County Sheriff's Office.
Four days later, the Middleton Police Department sent the Iron County Sheriff's Office a description of Musgrove's vehicle and asked them to search the area around the trail. They eventually found the vehicle in the parking area at Potato River Falls.
"All indications at the scene and information from family and friends lead us to believe she had gone hiking along Potato River and had not returned to her vehicle," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
The office said they launched an extensive search of Musgrove, utilizing about 25 external agencies from Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
Search teams ultimately found Musgrove's body on Sunday morning near Potato River Falls, authorities said.
The Iron County Sheriff's Department did not announce what contributed to Musgrove's death, though they do not suspect foul play at this time.
"We would like to express our sincere condolences to Kelsey's family," they said in their statement.
Musgrove was a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, WSAW reported.
According to the hiking review website AllTrails, Potato River Falls takes about a half-hour to complete. Recent reviewers said the hike is filled with dozens of stair steps and offers waterfall views.