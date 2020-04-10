Doctor Dresses Up as Easter Bunny and Surprises Kids to 'Spread Joy to Our Entire Neighborhood'

Image zoom Courtesy of Taryn Scher

A South Carolina doctor has been moonlighting as the Easter Bunny to make sure social distancing won’t stop neighborhood kids from getting in a visit with the beloved figure.

Dr. Adam Scher has his own practice at Cypress Internal Medicine, and has been working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Good Morning America.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But with Easter right around the corner, and no safe space for local kids to have a chance to meet the Easter Bunny, Scher took it upon himself to suit up and get to hopping, particularly for his 3- and 4-year-old daughters.

“We wanted to create a way to keep the magic rolling for the girls. As we were talking, my wife actually made the suggestion to spread the joy to our entire neighborhood,” he told GMA.

As seen in videos shared by wife Taryn on Facebook, Scher took the idea and ran with it, making his way through their Greenville neighborhood and saying hello to local kids as he dropped off goodies like Easter eggs and treats.

Image zoom Dr. Adam Scher Courtesy of Taryn Scher

Scher made sure to keep his distance from the children, and in some cases performed a few dances moves across driveways and lawns and through windows.

“It’s been a very long — often scary ‚ few weeks. Today Adam Scher made everything a little bit better — even if only for a little while,” Taryn wrote on Facebook. “He took off his medical mask and gloves and put on a very different kind of mask and gloves to bring some joy to the neighborhood kids (and adults) — from a distance, of course.”

RELATED: Easter Bunny Is Still Working During Coronavirus Lockdown, New Zealand Prime Minister Reassures

Scher told GMA that he was thrilled to be able to offer a “welcome moment of joy and happiness” to others.

“For that hour or two, life was normal,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Dad Makes Up Social Distancing Version Of Easter Egg Hunt

Ahead of Easter Sunday, politicians like Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have all declared the Easter bunny an “essential worker” so that children need not fret that they won’t wake up to hidden eggs scattered throughout their homes.

RELATED: Easter Is Just Days Away — Here Are 21 Gifts, Candy, and Decor You Can Still Get in Time

“For the kids out there who have been concerned, I want to offer some reassuring news: Today I am officially proclaiming the Easter Bunny as an essential worker in Maryland,” Hogan said, according to the Salisbury Daily Times. “He, therefore, will be able to proceed with his hopping across the state delivering Easter baskets to Maryland children.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.