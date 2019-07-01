20 Rescued from S.C. Creek After Dock Collapses During Birthday Party: 'We Heard a Loud Crack'

Image zoom

Rescuers pulled nearly two dozen partygoers out of a South Carolina creek on Saturday after a dock collapsed at a local restaurant, dumping several people into the water, reports say.

Taylor Grooms said the group was celebrating a friend’s 30th birthday that night when the dock at The Wreck of the Richard and Charlene gave in and 20 people fell into Shem Creek, WCSC reported. Mount Pleasant police and fire officials pulled the people from the water.

Three people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, but all were accounted for, Mount Pleasant police said in a tweet. Grooms said the partygoers were preparing to take a group photo when the incident occurred.

“We were getting lined up, and all of the sudden we heard a loud crack,” Grooms recalled to WCSC, noting that he and a few others were able to hang on to the dock’s stable side. “It could have been much worse.”

**NEW VIDEO: Dock collapse rescue in Mount Pleasant sent to @ABCNews4 from Taylor Grooms. 20 people pulled from water. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/zanFt6VOai — Ashley Blackstone (@ashblackstone) June 30, 2019

One witness, James Smith, added: “It was pretty scary because they said the dock had collapsed next door. It sort of looked like the movie Titanic.”

The Wreck of the Richard and Charlene did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Police shared a photo of the damaged dock, with several planks broken and submerged in the water.

“The dock at The Wreck restaurant gave way and approximately 20 people went into the water,” police tweeted. “It is believed that everyone is out of the water but a diver is checking the area. 3 people were transported by EMS with minor injuries.”

There were about 40 people attending the party on the dock when the boardwalk collapsed, WCIV reported. Rescuers were at the scene late into the night to make sure there was no one else in the water.

Kristen Holladay, one of the partygoers who fell into the water, told WCSC everyone was okay after the incident and even continued to enjoy the party.

“A good bit of us fell into Shem Creek! Birthday with a splash’ is what we’re calling it,” Holladay said. “Truthfully a lot of us were laughing in the water hoping we got it on video because it’s amusing. It’s your 30th birthday, you’re celebrating and some folks fall into the water.”