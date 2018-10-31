This Viral Photo of a DMV Employee Dressed as a Sloth for Halloween Is the Best Nod to Zootopia

Isn’t … his … costume … epic?

With Halloween now fully underway, one man’s hilarious costume from 2017 is making the rounds on the internet, once again.

Captured at a DMV office, the man wears an outfit and mask identical to the sloth from 2016 Oscar-winning animated Disney movie, Zootopia. In the film, the entire DMV is operated by sloths — a clear jab at the agency’s notoriously slow speed.

In the film, the animated sloth’s name is even Flash, and he takes several minutes to simply spit out a full sentence.

The original photo, which was shared to Facebook, was captured by a man named Jeff Dinter at the Clairemont DMV in Southern California.

“This is too funny, but too real at the same time,” he wrote.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Baby Sloth Celebrates 1st Birthday with Cake, Cards and Cuteness

Dinter’s friend Paolo Ramos then posted the image to Reddit, the latter said in an interview with BuzzFeed last year.

“He was doing his job,” Ramos told the outlet. “And that was it. [Doing] exactly that made it funny. The DMVs are notorious for being slow. So whether it was on purpose or on accident, he didn’t have to do much to be hilarious. … Whoever the employee is, we would like to thank him for making us laugh. Kudos all around.”