Bright nights are ahead!

Diwali, also known as the "Festival of Lights," is recognized as India's biggest holiday and takes place over the course of five days.

The festival occurs annually each autumn, often falling in either October or November depending on the moon. Diwali is celebrated primarily by Hindus but has become a national festival over the centuries.

Its origin story varies depending on India's regions, but the overall theme is an ode to the triumph of good over evil. Those who celebrate Diwali partake in a number of practices and rituals with different symbolic meanings throughout the span of the holiday.

In accordance with its name, a large emphasis is placed on light over darkness — therefore, the hanging of lamps, lanterns and other bright lights are strung on houses and along streets to signify victory by the gods.

From when it takes place to the meanings behind the holiday, here's everything to know about Diwali.

What is Diwali?

SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty

Diwali is India's biggest and most significant holiday, also known as the "Festival of Lights." It is largely celebrated by Hindus and its importance can be compared to that of Christmas for Christians. Over the centuries, other religions have placed significance on the day outside of Hindu communities.

The name itself derives from the Sanskrit word "deepavali" which translates to "rows of lighted lamps." To further break it down, the word "avali" translates to "row" and the word "deepa" translates to "lamps," per the Sanskrit dictionary.

This is why Hindus observe Diwali by decorating their homes with lanterns, clay lamps and fireworks — hence the celebration's title, the "Festival of Lights." The reason? To represent the inner light that protects them from spiritual darkness.

What's the origin of Diwali?

Diwali's roots can be traced back to early Sanskrit texts. While the holiday is generally recognized as a celebration of good over evil, its origin story differs across India depending on the region.

In Southern India, the holiday signifies the day that Lord Krishna defeated the demon Narakasura — while Northern India relates it to the story of King Rama's return to Ayodhya after he defeated Ravana by lighting rows of clay lamps, per National Geographic.

In Western India, the festival represents the day Lord Vishnu, the Preserver (one of the main gods of the Hindu trinity) sent the demon King Bali to rule the nether world — while in Bengal and other parts of Eastern India, Goddess Kali is worshipped on this day, per Times of India.

Who celebrates Diwali?

RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty

In India, Diwali is considered the biggest holiday. Although it's the most important holiday in Hindusim, Diwali has become a national festival over the centuries celebrated by non-Hindu communities as well, including Jainism and Sikhism.

While Hindus associate the holiday with Lord Ramas return from exile, Jains recognize it as the day Lord Mahavira reached a state of nirvana (Moksha), per BBC. As for Sikhs, Diwali signifies the day sixth guru Hargobind Singh was released from prison and the day the foundation stone of the Golden Temple at Amritsar (Sikhism's holiest place) was laid.

How is Diwali observed?

Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty

Diwali is a five-day celebration, sometimes six depending on the region of India. Diwali practices and rituals vary across the five days the holiday is celebrated. Dhanteras marks day one, while Bhai Dooj marks the final day of the festival.

Day one honors the birth of Lord Dhanvantri (the medicine god). To celebrate, followers typically clean their homes and purchase new items — particularly utensils and gold — to bring about good fortune.

Day two, known as Naraka Chaturdasi, honors the day Lord Krishna and his wife Satyabhama descended on the Earth to relieve the suffering of those tormented by Demon Narakasura. To celebrate, followers wake up early and apply aromatic oils to cleanse them of their sins. Clay lamps, or "diyas," are also used to decorate their homes.

Suvankar Sen/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty

Day three is the main day of the Diwali festival, also known as Lakshmi Puja. It honors the day Lord Rama finally returned home from exile. To celebrate, followers light up their homes with candles, lights and fireworks. Plus, Goddess Lakshmi (the female deity of wealth) is worshipped through prayer on this day as well. A big feast is often enjoyed.

Day four, known as Govardhan pooja, honors Lord Krishna who lifted the Govardhan Mountain to save the people from the wrath of Lord Indra. To celebrate, followers make a small replica of the mountain (often using cow dung) and decorate it with flowers before worshiping it.

The fifth and final day of the Diwali festival, known as Bhai Dooj, places a large emphasis on brotherly love — signifying the brother-sister bond between Lord Yama and his sister, Yami. To celebrate, brothers typically visit their sisters and are welcomed with a lavish meal.

When is Diwali celebrated in 2022?

SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty

Although Diwali happens annually, it falls on different days each year. Diwali always takes place on the darkest day of the lunar month, coinciding with the new moon.

Kartik is the name of the Hindu month that Diwali takes place in, occurring annually in autumn for the northern hemisphere and spring for the southern hemisphere. In Western terms, Kartik begins around mid-October and ends in mid-November, according to The Farmer's Almanac.

While Diwali spans five days, the holiday reaches its peak on day three — this year, falling on Oct. 24, 2022. This means that Diwali kicks off on Oct. 22 and is celebrated through Oct. 26, marking the final day of the festival.