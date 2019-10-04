Couple Holds 2-Day 'Bollywood Meets Disney' Wedding Celebration at Disneyland Paris

Image zoom Varun Bhanot and Anisha Seth's wedding Rashpal/SWNS

It’s a happily ever after at the Happiest Place on Earth!

Varun Bhanot and Anisha Seth tied the knot at Disneyland Paris over the weekend of Sept. 6, throwing a “Bollywood meets Disney” two-day event to celebrate their union.

According to SWNS, per Fox News, the bride wore four dresses over the course of the events — including a white wedding gown during their ceremony in front of the castle. Photos even showed them cutting their blue-and-white cake with a sword while the groom was dressed in Prince Charming-inspired attire.

Images and videos shared to Bhanot’s Instagram account showed additional highlights from the magical, dreamy fête, which also included a midnight exchange of vows in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, fireworks, live acrobatic entertainment, and a horse-drawn carriage.

And of course, no Disney event is complete without an appearance from Mickey and Minnie Mouse! The iconic couple popped into the reception for a dance, dressed in white, with Goofy nearby.

Bhanot, a 29-year-old internet entrepreneur, said that the couple “wanted something really different” and were inspired by Paris being the “City of Love” combined with their love for all things Disney.

“We have been Disney fans for years, and we have organized big events together,” he said, according to multiple outlets citing SWNS. “We thought we would put our heads together and do something a bit different.”

The Independent reports 350 guests were on the invite list for the extravagant bash, where the couple served Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine inspired by Aladdin.

“It was amazing but tiring, and I know our guests had a great time,” said Seth, 29. “I think it was definitely one of those things that you know has never been done.”

“A lot of people coin the term ‘happy ever after,’ but I think for us it definitely was on this occasion,” added the bride, who works as a tax advisor.

As for the reception, Bhanot — whose favorite Disney movie is The Jungle Book, while Seth is partial to both Cinderella and The Lion King — described it as “a disco” that was “Moulin Rouge-themed.”

The Independent estimates that the wedding’s cost was somewhere in the “tens of thousands of pounds,” but Bhanot and Seth told SWNS that the park paid for it, in part.

To be fair, it had a lot to live up to. In August 2018, Bhanot proposed from a helicopter — where he and Seth looked down to see the words, “ANISHA MARRY ME?” carved into a cornfield.