Disney World Family Searches for Grieving Couple Who Gave Their Daughter a Heartfelt Gift

Image zoom Belle Geiselman Facebook

Two parents are searching for a couple they briefly met at Disney World who made their daughter’s trip extra “magical.”

Kara Geiselman explained in an emotional Facebook post that the anonymous couple were visiting the Hollywood Studios park in Orlando, Florida to commemorate the one-year anniversary of their own daughter’s Make-A-Wish trip.

After Kara’s daughter, Belle, bumped into the couple while running after her dad, the pair brought out a gold Mickey Mouse ring because they were so reminded of their child — “who in their words, ‘was adorable like their little girl,'” Kara wrote.

But little did the couple know that the girl they chose has just recently overcome her own health journey.

Belle — who is an identical twin — was born prematurely at 30 weeks, her dad, Kyle Geiselman, told TODAY last week.

“When Belle was 5 days old, her doctors were like, ‘We don’t know if she is going to live.’ She actually almost died,” he told the outlet, explaining that she had to live with a feeding tube until she was 18 months old.

“The fact that they choose Belle without knowing her struggles in life brings tears to my eyes,” Kara wrote in her Facebook post.

“They didn’t know that we were back at the place where our daughter surprised us all and starting eating by mouth for the first time at 18 months old, or that this trip was the first time she traveled to Disney without needing a feeding tube for nourishment or an Oxygen mask on the flight,” she continued.

The couple told Kyle that they bought two matching gold Mickey Mouse rings during their daughter’s Make-A-Wish trip a year ago — one they gave to their daughter and one they kept with the hopes to gift it away to another little girl.

RELATED VIDEO: Disney-Loving Couple Visits All 6 Theme Parks in 1 Day: ‘It’s Just Been a Dream Come True’

“Moved beyond belief that they chose our daughter to memorialize their daughter with, Kyle was at a loss for words,” Kara continued. “He wanted to tell them so much, that he was sorry for their insurmountable loss and about our own little warrior but in the moment only thank you came out.”

Now, Kyle and Kara hope to find the benevolent couple to thank them properly for making their daughter’s vacation extra special.

“This little gold Mickey Mouse ring will forever be kept as a priceless gift and always cherished,” Kara concluded her Facebook post, which had nearly 2,000 shares as of Tuesday.