Disney Apologizes to Couple After Disneyland Paris Employee Interrupts Proposal: 'Our Moment Was Destroyed'

Disney has apologized to a couple whose marriage proposal was interrupted by a Disneyland Paris employee in a clip that has captured the internet's attention.

The couple's story went viral in June after footage of the incident filmed by a bystander was shared on social media.

In the clip, the Disneyland Paris employee is seen hastily escorting the couple off a stage mid-proposal after appearing to take the ring from a man on bended knee and gesturing at the pair to leave the stage, located in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle.

As the man obeys orders, he tells the employee that his now-fiancée said "yes" to his proposal. The employee responds, "Yes, that's great, but over here, it's going to be even better."

In a statement to The New York Times, Disney said they apologized for the incident and want to make things right with the couple involved.

"We have offered our sincere apologies to the couple concerned and we will do everything we can to make this up to them," the spokesperson said.

Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a phone interview with the Times on Monday, 31-year-old Ante of Germany confirmed that Disney has offered him and his fiancée a free weekend at a Disneyland park and hotel of their choice. However, he doesn't plan to accept.

"I don't want to visit Disneyland any more. They can't give us the moment back and that's the only thing I want — to get a second chance," Ante said. (Ante spoke with the Times under the condition that only his first name be used and his fiancée's name remain private.)

Disney had played a significant role in their relationship, said Ante, who spent months planning the May 21 proposal after his now-fiancée gifted him with tickets to Disneyland for Christmas.

Ante originally planned to propose during the fireworks show, but told the Times he wasn't able to wait that long.

Instead, Ante opted to pop the question on the stage, which, according to CNN, is used for performances throughout the day. Before moving forward with his revised plan, Ante said he asked a different park employee for permission to use the stage, per the report.

But it wasn't long before the second employee ran on the stage and interrupted the couple's special moment.

Afterward, Ante put the ring on his fiancée's finger once the two settled on a nearby bench, where they watched the video taken on Ante's phone by a stranger who agreed to film the proposal, Ante told the Times.

He added that fiancée "was at the same time very happy and sad" following the incident.