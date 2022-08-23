Dinosaur Footprints from 113 Million Years Ago Uncovered After Texas Drought: 'Awesome Tracks'

Footprints from a dinosaur that lived millions of years ago have been found in Texas after drought conditions caused a river to dry up at Dinosaur Valley State Park.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, a park spokesperson said tracks that were recently found belong to a theropod called Acrocanthosaurus and a sauropod called Sauroposeidon. The creatures likely made the footprints around 113 million years ago.

"Due to the excessive drought conditions this past summer, the river dried up completely in most locations, allowing for more tracks to be uncovered here in the park," the spokesperson said. "Under normal river conditions, these newer tracks are under water and are commonly filled in with sediment, making them buried and not as visible. Being able to find these discoveries and experience new dinosaur tracks is always an exciting time at the park!"

According to CNN, more than 60 percent of Texas experienced drought conditions last week following triple-digit heat waves.

A video posted to the Dinosaur Valley State Park - Friends Facebook page showed dozens of the enormous footprints in the dried-up riverbed.

Prints found at Dinosaur Valley State Park. The footprints belong to a theropod called Acrocanthosaurus and a sauropod called Sauroposeidon. L: Caption Prints found at Dinosaur Valley State Park. PHOTO: Dinosaur Valley State Park R: Caption The footprints belong to a theropod called Acrocanthosaurus and a sauropod called Sauroposeidon. PHOTO: Dinosaur Valley State Park

"The Paluxy River has pretty much gone dry this drought," a park official said in the video, which was posted Aug. 17. "What's cool about the river is what you'll find in the river. Sweep a little bit of the dirt and dust away and this is what you'll find — dinosaur tracks. You see the claw marks. Good size."

"These are awesome, awesome tracks," the official added. "They are normally underwater so you normally don't get to see these."

With rain storms expected in the area soon, rangers at Dinosaur Valley State Park believe the tracks may become buried again.

However, officials say a new layer of sediment will help protect the tracks from natural weathering and erosion.

"While these newer dinosaur tracks were visible for a brief amount of time, it brought about the wonder and excitement about finding new dinosaur tracks at the park," the spokesperson told PEOPLE.

Prints found at Dinosaur Valley State Park. Dinosaur Valley State Park

They continued: "While they will soon be buried again by the rain and the river, Dinosaur Valley State Park will continue to protect these 113-million-year-old tracks not only for present, but future generations."