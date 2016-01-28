"She was never scared to take a risk, and was one of the bravest, clumsiest, smartest people I've ever known," best friend Liz Raulston tells PEOPLE

Mary “Katie” Connell, a BASE jumper whose tragic final leap was recorded by her companion’s GoPro last week, was the kind of person who would “sneak into your heart and never leave,” her close friend, Leigh Scarber, tells PEOPLE.

“I am devastated,” Scarber says. “Her car is still at my house and her things are untouched in her room. Her room still smells like her: pleasant and soft, like fresh laundry.”

Connell was an avid BASE jumper who died during a jump from Bixby Bridge in Big Sur, California, after missing her landing target and getting swept away by a wave.

Her companion, Finnish skydiving instructor Rami Kajala, jumped into the ocean in an attempt to save Connell and drowned. The pair was presumed dead after GoPro footage of Connell’s last leap was found on the beach.

The 30-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee, native had been living in Ventura, California, with Scarber and her family while on a nursing contract for the past few months. Connell worked as a travel nurse and loved skydiving, BASE jumping, travel and adventure, her friends say.

“She started skydiving to get over her fear of flying,” Scarber tells PEOPLE. “It’s safe to say her fear of flying morphed into love and adventure.”

“We talked about dying and the reality of it, especially after an acquaintance of hers recently passed as well,” she continues. “She said she thought about it and knew it was a possibility every time right before she jumped, but I don’t think she really ever thought this would happen to her.”

Connell was a daughter, a sister, an aunt to two nieces, a friend and a devout Christian. “Her faith in God was well known,” best friend Aelise Reece tells PEOPLE. “That gives us all peace now.”

Friends remember the woman who performed “Stairway to Heaven” at her best friend’s wedding and rollerbladed around her college quad in a bikini as “fearless.”

“She was never scared to take a risk, and was one of the bravest, clumsiest, smartest people I’ve ever known,” friend Liz Raulston tells PEOPLE. “Her laugh was contagious as was her thrill-seeking, adventurous personality.”

Close friend Matt Park, who met Connell skydiving in 2010, agrees.

“With everything that Katie did, she always tried to inspire others to love it as much as she did,” Park tells PEOPLE. “She was constantly telling people how much she loved skydiving and would show up at the drop zones with huge groups of friends that all wanted to join her.”

Park adds that the young woman’s family and friends are gathering in her hometown this week to pay tribute.

“She was a friend to everybody,” he recalls. “I never met a single person that Katie was around that she wasn’t the nicest person in the world to.”

Close friend Mallary Williams adds that Connell touched many lives “across so many boards.”

“I love that people from the Cedar Springs bible studies have the same hole in their hearts as festivalgoers and BASE jumpers,” she says.

Scarber says that she and a group of Connell’s close friends have drawn comfort from a group text message where they ve been sharing their favorite memories of their friend who “kept us on our toes at all times.” Still, the loss is devastating.