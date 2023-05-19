Detroit Traffic Cop Brought to Tears by TikTok Star's $500 Gift Receives Further $50K from Viewers

A Detroit traffic cop named Edge got quite the mother's day gift this week.

Edge, who shared her story with motivational TikToker Zachery Dereniowski the day after Mother's Day and was given $500 and tickets to a Detroit Tigers game, was gifted an extra $50,000 dollars thanks to the Detroit community and the public.

In the viral video posted on Monday, Dereniowski approached her on the street offering to give her a jersey for $1 while she was directing traffic. She told him that she had been working and could be seen helping families cross the street and wishing them a "Happy Mother's Day."

Dereniowski then got permission from her lieutenant to get some time off to watch the Detroit Tigers game that night, and he gifted her $500 to "celebrate a mom."

"I was just telling my son, 'Son, we're going to have to put it together,'" she said as she got emotional about the gift in the video. "And I tell them, we're just going to have to pray. Oh, Thank you, Jesus!"

The video quickly amassed over 10 million views, 1.9 million likes and over 10,000 comments. Several viewers noted that they were touched by her story, with one person writing, "I work in Detroit and she's my favorite crossing guard and deserves this so much!!!! God bless you and her!!"

Dereniowski opened up a GoFundMe for Edge, similar to what he does for others he features in his TikToks, which raised $50,000 in three days. He elaborated on her story, letting the public know that she "recently lost her husband" and was "the sole provider for her family." With that heavy burden placed on her shoulders, he noted she was unable to "time like this" for herself.

"Let's all come together and show Edge and her family the power of the internet and bless this family for Mother's Day weekend," Dereniowski wrote. "100% of the funds raised will go towards paying rent, food bills, and helping her son's with their education. Be kind and love always ❤️."

In a follow up video posted on Wednesday, Edge got to see just how much her story and bright personality affected the Detroit community as she received the check at another Detroit Tigers game.

In the video, Edge could be seen tearing up as they brought her on the field while the announcer said: "The people of Detroit have watched the video and donated an additional $50,000."

Edge could be seen falling to her knees in emotion while yelling out, "Oh god!" as she spread her arms wide in happiness while they presented her with the large check.

Since then, the GoFundMe has grown to over $56,000. Edge told CBS Detroit that she still couldn't believe it.

"Who knew a T-shirt would change my life," she said.