Detroit Priest Uses Squirt Gun Filled with Holy Water to Bless Churchgoers amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A priest from Detroit, Michigan, has found quite the creative way to continue blessing churchgoers during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Around Easter time last month, Father Tim Pelc of St. Ambrose Parish, which is closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, began trying to think of ideas on how to bless churchgoers for the holiday while also following social distance rules.

"You can't double-dip into the holy water container," Father Tim recently told Today. "I thought, what could I do that would keep the quarantine restrictions going and give kids the experience of Easter?"

He then got the idea of using a squirt gun, and after consulting with a doctor friend to ensure it was safe, Father Tim put on a face mask, shield, and gloves, and waited in the church's parking lot to spritz churchgoers with the holy water.

"We didn't have a lot of notice on it," he said. "At noon, the Saturday before Easter, I went out there and there was a line of cars waiting."

Photos shared on St. Ambrose Parish's Facebook page — which have now gone viral — captured Father Tim squirting the churchgoers driving by with the water gun.

Additional photos showed him also taking out his bible to deliver readings to the drive-by attendees.

Father Tim said that while he's surprised the photos are now going viral, he's happy he was able to successfully help those in his community have a memorable Easter. "They all squealed in delight," he said. "Part of what I do is help make memories for the future."