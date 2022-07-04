Detached Glacier Chunk Kills at Least 7 Hikers in Italy, Injuring 8: Reports

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Autonomous Province of Trento/AP/Shutterstock (13017112e) This undated image made available, by the press office of the Autonomous Province of Trento shows the glacier in the Marmolada range of Italy's Alps near Trento from which a large chunk has broken loose Sunday, killing at least six hikers and injuring eight others. Drones were being used to spot any more bodies on an Italian Alpine mountainside a day after a huge chunk of a glacier broke loose, sending an avalanche of ice, snow, and rocks onto hikers. Rescuers on Sunday spotted six bodies and said nine survivors were injured. Attention on Monday was focused on determining how many people who might have been hiking on the Marmolada peak are unaccounted for. Rescuers said conditions downslope from the glacier, which has been melting for decades, were still too unstable to immediately send rescuers and dogs into the area to look for others buried under tons of debris Glacier Hikers Killed, Trento, Italy - 04 Jul 2022

The incident resulted in the death of a reported eight people so far. | Credit: Autonomous Province of Trento/AP/Shutterstock